BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(EAT)
Brinker International : Q4 F19 Supplemental Information

08/13/2019

Q4 F19

August 13, 2019

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

During these presentations, and in response to your questions, certain items may be discussed which are not based entirely on historical facts. Any such items should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. We have described the most significant of these risks and uncertainties in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such risks and uncertainties include the impact of general business and economic conditions on us, and our guests, franchisees, suppliers, and landlords, financial and credit market conditions, credit availability, reduced disposable income, the impact of competition, the impact of mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic transactions, the seasonality of the company's business, adverse weather conditions, future commodity prices, energy costs, product availability, fuel and utility costs and availability, terrorists acts, consumer perception of food safety, changes in consumer taste, health epidemics or pandemics, changes in demographic trends, availability of employees, unfavorable publicity, the company's ability to meet its growth plan, acts of God, governmental regulations, inflation, information technology failures, impairment in carrying value of goodwill or other assets, failure of internal controls over financial reporting, litigation, and other risks and uncertainties from time to time filed in our reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2

SAME STORE SALES - F19, F18

Brinker

Chili's

Maggiano's

Domestic Franchise

International Franchise

Q1 F19

1.8%

2.0%

0.0%

1.2%

-3.0%

Q2 F19

2.7%

2.9%

1.8%

3.4%

-6.5%

Q3 F19

2.6%

2.9%

0.4%

2.0%

-3.9%

Q4 F19

1.2%

1.5%

-0.2%

0.9%

-0.5%

YTD F19

2.1%

2.3%

0.6%

2.0%

-3.0%

Brinker

Chili's

Maggiano's

Domestic Franchise

International Franchise

Q1 F18

-3.3%

-3.4%

-2.6%

-1.7%

-7.9%

Q2 F18

-1.0%

-1.5%

1.8%

-1.7%

0.1%

Q3 F18

-0.3%

-0.4%

0.5%

-3.2%

-0.2%

Q4 F18

0.6%

0.6%

0.3%

-0.5%

-2.9%

F18

-1.0%

-1.1%

0.1%

-1.8%

-2.7%

BRINKER SALES AND REVENUE

(In millions)

Chili's Company Sales

Maggiano's Company Sales

$640

$641

$710

$702

$88

$121

$102

$103

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

F18

F19

F18

F19

Total Company Sales

Total Revenues

$728

$762

$812

$805

$754

$791

$839

$834

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

F18

F19

F18

F19

Q4 COS AS A PERCENT OF COMPANY SALES

0.5% 0.7%

0.4%

26.5%

26.3%

Q4 F18

Mix

Commodity

Leverage

Q4 F19

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brinker International Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 11:31:08 UTC
