BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(EAT)
Chili's PSA To Families: Stop Going Out To Eat!

02/18/2020 | 09:11am EST

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What do our Guests love most about Chili's® Grill & Bar? The sh-sh-sh-shake of our margaritas? The sizzle of our fajitas? The chocolate that oozes from our moltens as a spoon digs in? The laugh-so-hard-you-pee-a-little-conversations at the table? You guessed it... it's all of these unique moments that make eating at Chili's so… Chili's. We call this unique experience going Out to 'ITA!: a celebration of food, fun and togetherness that you can only find here.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8670251-chilis-go-out-to-ita/

Starting, Feb. 17, we want our Guests to go Out to 'ITA! By popular demand our Guests can enjoy sizzling chicken or shrimp fajitas on our 3 for $10 lunch menu that you'll hear and smell before you ever see or taste them. Mmm… sizzzzzlinngggg fajitas!

You will also see and hear the experience iconic to Chili's through an integrated marketing campaign bringing 'ITA! to life! From TV ads showing you the unique sounds you only hear at a Chili's, to new radio spots that stimulate listeners' senses giving them a less intrusive, more customized listening experience, to paid social, email and web support, all channels will showcase the essence of 'ITA.

So what exactly does it mean to go Out to 'ITA!?

Going out to eat is using your indoor voice … going Out to 'ITA! is laughing so hard you pee a little. Out to eat is putting your phone down…Out to 'ITA! is showing your mom a meme and making a TikTok with your dad! Going out to eat is stuffy, but going Out to 'ITA! is leaving absolutely stuffed. Out to eat is following the rules and going Out to 'ITA! means coming as you are.

To get some sizzling goodness and go Out to 'ITA! with your family and friends, find a Chili's near you by visiting https://www.chilis.com/locations.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar: Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $70 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at www.chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, or like us on Facebook @Chilis.

Life’s too short for another meh meal so go Out to ‘ITA At Chili’s!

 

Hand sh-sh-sh-shaken 25 times. Never 24. Ok, sometimes 27.

 

Who doesn’t love the sound of your spoon hitting the top of our Molten Chocolate Cake that’s sure to melt in your mouth?

 

Enjoy the sizzling goodness of our chicken or shrimp fajitas on our 3 for $10 lunch menu.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chilis-psa-to-families-stop-going-out-to-eat-301006617.html

SOURCE Chili’s® Grill & Bar


© PRNewswire 2020
