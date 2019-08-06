Federman & Sherwood : Investigates Brinker International, Inc. for Data Breach

Log in
08/06/2019 | 03:26pm EDT

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) (Chili’s Grill & Bar) with respect to the data breach announced on May 11, 2018. Brinker International, the parent company of Chili’s, announced the data breach that may have resulted in unauthorized access or acquisition of their customers payment credit data, including debit card information.

Chili's Grill & Bar is the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc., a recognized leader in casual dining. The breach happened between March and April, 2018. Chili’s believes that malware was used to gather payment card information, including credit and debit card numbers and cardholder names, from their payment-related systems for in-restaurant purchases. A spokesperson for Chili’s said their investigation is ongoing and they continue to assess the scope of the incident.

If you had credit or debit card fraud, false charges, unauthorized withdrawals or unauthorized use of your debit or credit card and want further information, please contact Robin Hester at rkh@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com. You can also visit our website at the following link to complete a confidential questionnaire: https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-initiated-investigation-into-brinker-international-inc-for-data-breach/

Federman & Sherwood, with offices in Richardson, Texas and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma has served as lead counsel and on consumer steering committees recovering damages for consumers who have had their personal and credit information stolen.


© Business Wire 2019
