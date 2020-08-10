BriQ Properties Real Estate Investment : Purchase of own shares (7/8/2020)

BriQ Properties R.E.I.C. informs the investors that, according to article 49 of the Law 4548/2018 and in compliance with the terms of the Regulation no.2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 30/03/2020 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 31/03/2020, proceeded on August 7, 2020 through the member of the A.S.E. 'Eurobank Equities', with the purchase of 2.400 BriQ Properties R.E.I.C shares at an average price of 1,687 euro per share and with a total transaction value of 4.047,80 euro.