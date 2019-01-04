Bristol Myers Squibb : Advances in Cancer Drugs Fuel Deal

By Jared S. Hopkins

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s blockbuster $74 billion deal to buy rival Celgene Corp. creates a cancer-drug powerhouse amid industrywide excitement about the rapidly evolving science and explosive growth of the sector.

The agreement could signal a return of deal-making to the pharmaceutical industry as a whole, particularly in the $123 billion world-wide market for cancer drugs, now one of the biggest pharmaceutical sectors. Major scientific advances have led to groundbreaking new medicines, which in turn have created a commercial battlefield.

Just last month, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, returned to the cancer-drugs market by agreeing to buy Tesaro Inc. and its ovarian-cancer drug for $4.16 billion.

Pharmaceutical companies need more than just good science to compete in the cancer space amid growing price pressure, analysts say. They need bulk. Being bigger helps in the negotiations with insurance companies and pharmacy-benefit managers that determine reimbursement and coverage.

As valuations of biotech companies have declined, they are becoming more attractive targets to big firms with continued access to cash.

"We expect 2019 to be a very strong year," said Glenn Hunzinger, who leads the U.S. pharmaceutical and life-science deals practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. "It's off to a very strong start, and our expectation is it's going to be big across the board for pharma."

During the past decade or so, millions of cancer patients have benefited from the new treatments. At the same time, the medicines have been lucrative for drug companies, with operating margins that can run has high as 60% to 70%, according to analysts.

New York-based Bristol-Myers pioneered the development of drugs known as immunotherapies, which unleash the body's immune system on tumors. Summit, N.J.-based Celgene leads in the sale of treatments for multiple myeloma.

Last year was a relatively quiet year for deals in the industry. A single deal -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s $62 billion agreement to buy Shire PLC -- accounted for about half of the total deal value through the first nine months of the year, according to EvaluatePharma.

One reason for the dearth of deals was out-of-reach company valuations. But market capitalizations of biotech companies fell at the end of the year, and Thursday's big deal suggests a change is afoot.

Bristol-Myers and Celgene had held on-and-off talks about a deal for about two years, according to one person familiar with the matter. Bristol-Myers initiated a new round of talks in September. Celgene's stock-market value declined with the recent drops in biotech-company stocks, which helped the two companies reach an agreement, this person said.

If biotech shares stay depressed, companies looking to bulk up could reach more agreements, industry advisers say.

There have been signs the deals market could heat up. In addition to its agreement to buy Tesaro, Glaxo last month agreed to combine its over-the-counter drugs business with Pfizer Inc.'s, creating a joint venture the companies said they would eventually spin out.

Bristol-Myers investors were cool on Thursday's deal, sending shares in Bristol-Myers down more than 13%, while Celgene was up about 21%.

A big issue: Celgene's Revlimid, the company's top-selling product, is poised to face generic competition in 2022, Celgene has said. Revlimid generates about two-thirds of Celgene's revenue.

Bristol-Myers Chief Executive Giovanni Caforio said the company understands the prospects for Revlimid but looked to do the deal because the drugs that Celgene's labs have been developing could provide new sales.

"The deal is not about Revlimid," Dr. Caforio said in an interview. "We look at it actually as a science and pipeline deal."

The combined company will provide nine treatments with more than $1 billion in sales.

Bristol-Myers sells immunotherapy drugs Opdivo and Yervoy, which treat cancers including skin and lung. In addition to providing Revlimid, Celgene would also add a new bespoke cancer treatment known as CAR-T, which it picked up through last year's $9 billion acquisition of Juno Therapeutics.

Celgene also has been developing a new CAR-T treatment and drugs for multiple sclerosis and multiple myeloma.

"This is a deal that brings the pipeline of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a fundamentally different level," Dr. Caforio said.

Both companies have been struggling. Bristol-Myers lost its advantage in immunotherapy treatment of lung cancer to rival Merck & Co. Celgene has struggled to find new products whose sales will offset the looming patent expiration of Revlimid.

Bristol-Myers has attracted activist investors, including Carl Icahn and Jana Partners. The company shuffled management, including putting board director Thomas Lynch in charge of research and development.

If shareholders approve the deal, Celgene shareholders will receive one Bristol-Myers share and $50 in cash for each Celgene share. Celgene shareholders also will also receive one tradable Contingent Value Right for each share of Celgene.

CVRs often are used when buyers and sellers can't agree on a purchase price, and typically are tied to sales or regulatory targets. Each CVR in Thursday's deal will entitle its holder to receive a one-time potential payment of $9 in cash upon Food and Drug Administration approval of three Celgene drugs under development.

Some analysts are skeptical there will be a flurry of additional deals this year. In their view, the Bristol-Celgene deal was spurred by unique circumstances, including setbacks at the two companies. Celgene's investors have been frustrated with management and the prospect of a blockbuster drug going off patent.

"This is more about taking advantages of Celgene's shares at a discount price," said Carter Gould, an analyst at UBS Group AG who covers the pharmaceutical sector.

Many others, though, expect deal-making to tick up after last year's tax overhaul. It slashed the U.S. corporate income-tax rate to 21% from 35% and reduced taxes on foreign earnings, leaving companies with more cash.

PwC's Mr. Hunzinger said he expects many pharmaceutical and biotech deals to be small to midsize, approximately $5 billion to $10 billion. He said the pipelines of small companies are releasing important data that makes them prime targets.

Pharmaceutical companies used to aim to develop drugs to treat a variety of diseases, but in recent years they have narrowed their focus to areas where they believe they can be among the industry's leaders. Companies such as Pfizer and Eli Lilly & Co. have scaled back in some therapeutic areas while increasing their focus on others, including cancer.

Oncology is an attractive area for pharmaceutical companies because medicines command a premium, but don't require the expensive sales forces that traditionally accompany primary-care drugs.

One reason companies want to bulk up on cancer offerings is that those with multiple drugs for the same types of cancer can bundle the treatments in their contracts with pharmacy-benefit managers, insurers and hospitals. That has become more important as health insurers look to so-called outcome-based contracting, where costs are tied to whether patients respond to drugs.

"Scale is important and critical going forward, to be better positioned to negotiate with a much tougher payer environment," said John Boris, an analyst at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.