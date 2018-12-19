Bristol Myers Squibb : Announces Offer from Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd to Purchase UPSA

Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced that Taisho Pharmaceutical
Holdings Co., Ltd. (Taisho) has offered to purchase Bristol-Myers
Squibb’s UPSA consumer health business for $1.6 billion. UPSA develops
and delivers important consumer medicines for patients in France, across
Europe and additional countries. Taisho is the largest over-the-counter
(OTC) drug company in Japan, with over a century of experience in this
field. Taisho holds a leading presence in anti-inflammatory analgesic,
cold and flu and hair growth segments in Japan and Southeast Asia. The
potential transaction is anticipated to be completed during the first
half of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of
certain other customary closing conditions.
“Today’s announcement marks the culmination of an in-depth strategic
review to identify the best option to grow the UPSA business for the
long-term,” said Giovanni
Caforio, chairman and chief executive officer of Bristol-Myers
Squibb. “UPSA is a strong business that deserves the best possible
opportunities for its employees and its future development. With Taisho
we have found an experienced and reliable buyer with the strategic
interest to successfully sustain and grow the business for the future.”
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Taisho have a history of conducting successful
transactions. In 2009, Taisho entered the OTC market in certain Asian
countries through the purchase of PT Squibb Indonesia from Bristol-Myers
Squibb. The subsidiary of Taisho is now known as PT Taisho
Pharmaceuticals Indonesia Tbk.
UPSA is a French pharmaceutical company and brand owned by Bristol-Myers
Squibb. Since 1935, UPSA has built its expertise in the development and
manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs and supplements for everyday
ailments. Its portfolio covers a wide range of therapeutic areas: pain,
cough & cold, vitamins and supplements, gastrointestinal and sleep.
Over the past several years, Bristol-Myers Squibb has been realigning
its business portfolio to address changes in its business and the future
requirements of its evolving pipeline. The company is focusing resources
on its highest priorities of discovering, developing and delivering
transformational medicines for patients facing serious diseases. UPSA is
focused on consumer medicines that are outside of the Bristol-Myers
Squibb core focus.
The offer by Taisho is structured in the form of a “put option”
agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the offer is subject to
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s exercise of the put option following information
and consultation processes with relevant employee representative bodies.
Upon exercise of the put option, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Taisho would
execute a definitive stock and assets purchase agreement following which
Taisho would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of capital
stock of UPSA SAS, as well as Bristol-Myers Squibb’s assets and
liabilities relating to the UPSA product portfolio. Assuming completion,
Bristol-Myers Squibb estimates the potential transaction would be
approximately ($0.04) dilutive to 2019 earnings.
Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. and Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive
financial advisors to Bristol-Myers Squibb. Kirkland & Ellis LLP,
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Baker & McKenzie acted as its
legal advisors.
