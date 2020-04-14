Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bristol Myers Squibb : Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual-only format due to public health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and well-being of its shareholders, directors, employees and the public. As previously announced, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on May 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in-person at a physical location. However, the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting will provide shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, the ability to participate, vote their shares and ask questions during the meeting via audio webcast.

To be admitted to the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting, shareholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BMY2020 and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.

Guests may join the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting in a listen-only mode. No control number is required.

Below are additional details on how shareholders can participate in the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting:

  • Access the meeting platform beginning at 9:50 a.m. ET on May 5, 2020.
  • Vote during the 2020 Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.
  • To submit a question before the meeting, visit www.proxyvote.com with your 16-digit control number and select the “Submit a Question for Management” option.
  • To submit a question during the meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BMY2020, enter your 16-digit control number and type your question into the “Ask a Question” field and click “Submit.”
  • The company will provide direct and specific information to shareholder proponents on how they can present their shareholder proposals during the meeting.
  • If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the Virtual Shareholder Meeting log in page. Technical support will be available beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET on May 5, 2020 and will remain available until the meeting has ended.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
04:39pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
04:20pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04/09BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Acceptance of U.S. and EU Regulatory Filings fo..
AQ
04/08BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers Gets FDA Priority Review for Opdivo/Yervoy Plus Che..
DJ
04/08BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Acceptance of U.S. and EU Regulatory Filings fo..
BU
04/07UPDATED STATEMENT : Bristol Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
04/07BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Expands Patient Support Programs to Help Newly Uninsured ..
BU
04/06ACCELERON PHARMA : Bristol-Myers Shares Up After New FDA Nod for Reblozyl
DJ
04/06BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Reblozyl, the ..
AQ
04/03BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approves Reblozyl..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 26 418 M
EBIT 2019 8 540 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 40 977 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 75,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,60x
EV / Sales2020 3,85x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 69,36  $
Last Close Price 58,92  $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicki L. Sato Lead Independent Director
Michael Grobstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-8.21%133 304
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.18%368 483
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.69%271 440
MERCK & CO., INC-11.45%203 370
PFIZER, INC.-10.31%194 944
NOVARTIS-10.64%192 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group