Bristol Myers Squibb : Catalent to Purchase Bristol-Myers Squibb Manufacturing Facility in Anagni, Italy

Bristol-Myers Squibb will maintain strategic presence in Italy through ongoing development and commercialization of new medicines

Catalent will continue to manufacture products for Bristol-Myers Squibb while offering other customers access to state-of-the-art sterile biologics fill/finish and oral solids manufacturing and packaging platforms

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), today announced that Catalent has agreed to purchase Bristol-Myers Squibb’s oral solid, biologics, and sterile product manufacturing and packaging facility in Anagni, Italy. Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products. The companies anticipate completing the transaction by the end of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals, the information and consultation procedure with the unions, and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions.

Through the years, the Anagni plant has served as one of the primary launch facilities for new medicines from Bristol-Myers Squibb that have helped millions of people in the fight against serious diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease. Upon closing, Catalent will continue to manufacture Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current product portfolio at the site.

By enhancing its own global network with the Anagni plant, Catalent will bring potential new customers to the site for both biologics and oral solid dose manufacturing and packaging. In particular, this facility will provide Catalent biologics customers with access to an advanced sterile drug product fill/finish and packaging capacity in Europe to complement its existing sterile fill/finish capabilities in Belgium and its drug substance, analytical and fill/finish capabilities in North America.

“We believe that the sale to Catalent will continue the vital role the Anagni facility plays for its workforce, the community and patients,” said Lou Schmukler, President, Global Product Development and Supply, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “This marks an important step in the ongoing evolution of our manufacturing network to support the company’s innovative product portfolio. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a long history in Italy, and we intend to maintain a continued strategic presence in Italy, which is critical for our ability to deliver transformational medicines to patients.”

Alessandro Maselli, Catalent’s President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “The addition of the Anagni facility provides our European customers with great biologics and oral dose capabilities to accelerate their development programs and improve commercial supply.” He added, “Bristol-Myers Squibb has invested in the facility to create a center of excellence for new product launches with a robust quality and delivery record, and an employee base who shares Catalent’s operational excellence and patient focus.”

William Blair & Company served as financial advisor to Bristol-Myers Squibb.

About the Anagni Facility

The Bristol-Myers Squibb Anagni facility is a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, situated in an industrial area one hundred kilometers southeast of Rome. The site opened in 1966. The facility floor space is approximately 19,300 square meters on a site of 34 hectares. The Anagni facility manufactures and packages cardiovascular, neuroleptics, anticancer, metabolic and anti-inflammatory medicines as well as non-penicillin-based antibiotics, antivirals, analgesics as injectables and biologics.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 11,000 people, including over 1,800 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal year 2018 generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

