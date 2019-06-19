Bristol Myers Squibb : Catalent to Purchase Bristol-Myers Squibb Manufacturing Facility in Anagni, Italy

Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), today
announced that Catalent has agreed to purchase Bristol-Myers Squibb’s
oral solid, biologics, and sterile product manufacturing and packaging
facility in Anagni, Italy. Catalent is the leading global provider of
advanced delivery technologies, development and manufacturing solutions
for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products. The
companies anticipate completing the transaction by the end of 2019,
subject to regulatory approvals, the information and consultation
procedure with the unions, and the satisfaction of certain other
customary closing conditions.
Through the years, the Anagni plant has served as one of the primary
launch facilities for new medicines from Bristol-Myers Squibb that have
helped millions of people in the fight against serious diseases such as
cancer and cardiovascular disease. Upon closing, Catalent will continue
to manufacture Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current product portfolio at the
site.
By enhancing its own global network with the Anagni plant, Catalent will
bring potential new customers to the site for both biologics and oral
solid dose manufacturing and packaging. In particular, this facility
will provide Catalent biologics customers with access to an advanced
sterile drug product fill/finish and packaging capacity in Europe to
complement its existing sterile fill/finish capabilities in Belgium and
its drug substance, analytical and fill/finish capabilities in North
America.
“We believe that the sale to Catalent will continue the vital role the
Anagni facility plays for its workforce, the community and patients,”
said Lou Schmukler, President, Global Product Development and Supply,
Bristol-Myers Squibb. “This marks an important step in the ongoing
evolution of our manufacturing network to support the company’s
innovative product portfolio. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a long history in
Italy, and we intend to maintain a continued strategic presence in
Italy, which is critical for our ability to deliver transformational
medicines to patients.”
Alessandro Maselli, Catalent’s President and Chief Operating Officer,
commented, “The addition of the Anagni facility provides our European
customers with great biologics and oral dose capabilities to accelerate
their development programs and improve commercial supply.” He added,
“Bristol-Myers Squibb has invested in the facility to create a center of
excellence for new product launches with a robust quality and delivery
record, and an employee base who shares Catalent’s operational
excellence and patient focus.”
William Blair & Company served as financial advisor to Bristol-Myers
Squibb.
About the Anagni Facility
The Bristol-Myers Squibb Anagni facility is a pharmaceutical
manufacturing plant, situated in an industrial area one hundred
kilometers southeast of Rome. The site opened in 1966. The facility
floor space is approximately 19,300 square meters on a site of 34
hectares. The Anagni facility manufactures and packages cardiovascular,
neuroleptics, anticancer, metabolic and anti-inflammatory medicines as
well as non-penicillin-based antibiotics, antivirals, analgesics as
injectables and biologics.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
YouTube
and Facebook.
About Catalent
Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery
technologies, development and manufacturing solutions for drugs,
biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85
years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing
more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance
and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply.
Catalent employs over 11,000 people, including over 1,800 scientists, at
more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal year 2018
generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered
in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.
More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™
Bristol-Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding, among other things, the research, development and
commercialization of pharmaceutical products and the proposed
transaction. All statements that are not statements of historical facts
are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and
current expectations and projections about our future financial results,
goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and
uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay,
divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are
difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our
future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ
materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These
risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among
others, the completion of the information and consultation processes
with relevant employee representative bodies in connection with the
proposed transaction, the parties’ ability to satisfy certain closing
conditions, any delay or inability of Bristol-Myers Squibb to realize
the expected benefits of the proposed transaction and that the proposed
transaction will close on the terms or within the time frame described
in this document. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.
Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated
together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers
Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the
cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol-Myers
Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2018, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q,
Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this
document are made only as of the date of this document and except as
otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement,
whether as a result of new information, future events, changed
circumstances or otherwise.
Catalent Forward-Looking Statement Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding, among other things, the research, development and
commercialization of pharmaceutical products and the proposed
transaction. All statements that are not statements of historical facts
are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and
current expectations and projections about our future financial results,
goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and
uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay,
divert or change any of them in the next several years, and could cause
our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ
materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These
risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among
others, the completion of the information and consultation processes
with relevant employee representative bodies in connection with the
proposed transaction, the parties’ ability to satisfy certain closing
conditions, any delay or inability of Catalent to realize the expected
benefits of the proposed transaction and whether the proposed
transaction will close on the terms or within the time frame described
in this press release. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.
Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated
together with the many uncertainties that affect Catalent’s business,
particularly those identified in the risk factors discussion in
Catalent’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018
and other filings by Catalent with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press
release are made only as of the date of this press release, and, except
as otherwise required by federal securities law, Catalent undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement,
whether as a result of new information, future events, changed
circumstances or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005061/en/