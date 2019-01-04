Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bristol Myers Squibb : Celgene, Bristol-Myers set $2.2 billion termination fee for their mega deal

01/04/2019 | 03:39pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured at building in Le Passage

(Reuters) - Celgene Corp and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will have to pay $2.2 billion (£1.7 billion) if either of the drugmakers walks away from their $74 billion merger announced on Thursday, according to a regulatory filing.

The deal, which is worth $95 billion including Celgene's debt, is the largest pharmaceutical deal ever and brings together two of the world's largest cancer drug businesses.

Celgene's top executives, including its chief executive officer and chief financial officer, are entitled to severance benefits if they resigned with good reason or are terminated without cause within two years of the deal closing, according to the filing with the U.S. securities regulator on Friday.

The severance benefits include a cash severance payment equal to 2.5 times the officer's annual base salary and annual cash incentive opportunity, Celgene said https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/816284/000114420419000539/0001144204-19-000539-index.htm.

Celgene CEO Mark Alles will be eligible for a severance benefit that would be three times his annual salary and cash incentive opportunity.

The company is yet to disclose his 2018 compensation.

If the termination or resignation is not connected to the deal closing, the severance payment would be 1.5 times the officer's salary, or two times in Alles' case, and would include cash incentive opportunity, Celgene said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks treated in this article : Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -13.94% 45.12 Delayed Quote.0.87%
CELGENE CORPORATION 20.69% 80.43 Delayed Quote.25.50%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 552 M
EBIT 2018 6 169 M
Net income 2018 5 190 M
Finance 2018 1 244 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 14,30
P/E ratio 2019 14,11
EV / Sales 2018 3,74x
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capitalization 85 576 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 59,2 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Vicki L. Sato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY0.87%85 576
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.01%342 623
PFIZER-0.92%250 850
NOVARTIS-0.05%217 068
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.2.40%211 885
MERCK AND COMPANY-3.10%196 562
