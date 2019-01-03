Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY (BMY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/03 01:29:53 pm
43.84 USD   -16.38%
2018Investors Look Past Rout in Tech Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
2018Why the Corporate Earnings Boom Has Failed to Lift Investors' Spirits
DJ
2018PFIZER : to Raise Prices On 41 Drugs In January
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bristol Myers Squibb : Drugmaker Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 01:20pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured on the blouse of an employee in Le Passage

(Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it would buy Celgene Corp for about $74 billion (£58.9 billion) in a cash-and-stock deal, creating a powerhouse that will have several blockbuster cancer drugs.

The combined company will have nine products with more than $1 billion in annual sales and significant potential for growth in oncology, immunology and inflammation and cardiovascular disease.

Celgene shareholders will receive one Bristol-Myers Squibb share and $50 in cash for each share held, or $102.43 per share, a premium of 53.7 percent to Celgene's Wednesday close.

Celgene shareholders will also receive one tradeable contingent value right for each share held, which will entitle them to payments for future regulatory milestones.

Bristol-Myers shares fell 13 percent at $45.20, while Celgene shares rose 30.5 percent at $87 in premarket trading.

The cash portion will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and debt financing. Bristol-Myers Squibb has obtained fully committed debt financing from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc and MUFG Bank Ltd.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 0.87% 52.43 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CELGENE CORPORATION 3.98% 66.64 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
01:20pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Drugmaker Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion
RE
01:18pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Drugmaker Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion
RE
01:17pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : buying Celgene in $74B deal
AQ
01:12pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : to buy Celgene in a cash and stock deal worth $74 billion
AQ
12:59pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : to Acquire Celgene to Create a Premier Innovative Biophar..
BU
12:59pBRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB : Provides 2019 EPS Guidance
BU
01/03BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/02BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB : 's Sprycel® (dasatinib) Tablets Now Approved in Combinati..
BU
01/02China's NMPA approves Innovent's PD-1 mAb Tyvyt for Hodgkin lymphoma
AQ
2018BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Microbiome company Vedanta raises $27M series C round
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 552 M
EBIT 2018 6 161 M
Net income 2018 5 190 M
Finance 2018 1 244 M
Yield 2018 3,12%
P/E ratio 2018 16,61
P/E ratio 2019 16,40
EV / Sales 2018 3,74x
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capitalization 85 576 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 59,4 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Vicki L. Sato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY0.00%85 576
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.00%342 623
PFIZER0.00%250 850
NOVARTIS0.00%217 068
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%211 829
MERCK AND COMPANY-1.07%196 562
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.