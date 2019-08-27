Bristol Myers Squibb : EC Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's Empliciti Treatment for Certain Myeloma Patients

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indices
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
BMY
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
(BMY)
Add to my list
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Nyse -
08/27 06:30:00 pm
47.93
USD
-0.37%
05:39p
BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
: EC Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's Empliciti Treatment for Certain Myeloma Patients
DJ
04:18p
BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
: European Commission Approves Empliciti (elotuzumab) Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone (EPd) for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma
BU
11:05a
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Agreement between Celgene and Amgen to Divest OTEZLA for $13.4 Billion
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
Bristol Myers Squibb : EC Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's Empliciti Treatment for Certain Myeloma Patients
0
08/27/2019 | 05:39pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ABBVIE
-1.19%
65.67
-27.91%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
-0.37%
47.93
-10.39%
0
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
05:39p
BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
: EC Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's Empliciti Treatment fo..
DJ
04:18p
BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
: European Commission Approves Empliciti (elotuzumab) Plus ..
BU
11:05a
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Agreement between Celgene and Amgen to Divest ..
AQ
11:05a
Amgen to Acquire Otezla for $13.4 Billion in Cash, or Approximately $11.2 Bil..
AQ
08:01a
BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
: Presage Announces Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb..
PR
02:49a
Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
DJ
02:49a
WHAT'S NEWS
: Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/26
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: Dow Books More Than 250-point Gain After Trump Says China Wa..
DJ
08/26
Amgen to Buy Celgene's Otezla for $13.4 Billion--Update
DJ
08/26
BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO
: Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019
24 143 M
EBIT 2019
7 301 M
Net income 2019
6 353 M
Finance 2019
2 781 M
Yield 2019
3,47%
P/E ratio 2019
12,6x
P/E ratio 2020
8,51x
EV / Sales2019
3,13x
EV / Sales2020
2,58x
Capitalization
78 402 M
More Financials
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
57,60 $
Last Close Price
47,93 $
Spread / Highest target
37,7%
Spread / Average Target
20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
-4,03%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Giovanni Caforio
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johanna Mercier
President & Head-US Commercial
Charles A. Bancroft
CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch
Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
-10.39%
78 697
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-0.97%
337 285
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.
11.03%
236 325
MERCK AND COMPANY
12.39%
219 885
NOVARTIS
16.25%
202 431
PFIZER
-21.33%
192 702
More Results
Categories
Markets
Indices
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Top / Flop
Tools
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
Premium service
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Picks
Yield
Growth
Discounted stocks
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group
Slave