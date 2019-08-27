Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bristol Myers Squibb : EC Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's Empliciti Treatment for Certain Myeloma Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 05:39pm EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE -1.19% 65.67 Delayed Quote.-27.91%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -0.37% 47.93 Delayed Quote.-10.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
05:39pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : EC Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's Empliciti Treatment fo..
DJ
04:18pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : European Commission Approves Empliciti (elotuzumab) Plus ..
BU
11:05aBristol-Myers Squibb Announces Agreement between Celgene and Amgen to Divest ..
AQ
11:05aAmgen to Acquire Otezla for $13.4 Billion in Cash, or Approximately $11.2 Bil..
AQ
08:01aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Presage Announces Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb..
PR
02:49aCelgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/26MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Books More Than 250-point Gain After Trump Says China Wa..
DJ
08/26Amgen to Buy Celgene's Otezla for $13.4 Billion--Update
DJ
08/26BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 143 M
EBIT 2019 7 301 M
Net income 2019 6 353 M
Finance 2019 2 781 M
Yield 2019 3,47%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 8,51x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 78 402 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 57,60  $
Last Close Price 47,93  $
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johanna Mercier President & Head-US Commercial
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-10.39%78 697
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.97%337 285
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.03%236 325
MERCK AND COMPANY12.39%219 885
NOVARTIS16.25%202 431
PFIZER-21.33%192 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group