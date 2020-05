By Josh Beckerman



Bristol-Myers Squibb said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a fifth indication for the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy.

The combination was approved as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors express PD-L1, the company said.

Bristol-Myers Squibb said the approval is based on Part 1a of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 trial.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com