Bristol Myers Squibb : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
(MM/DD/YYYY)
Eid Joseph
6/12/2019
BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO [BMY]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
COMPANY, 430 E. 29TH STREET, 14TH
___ X ___ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
FLOOR
SVPHead Global Medical Affairs /
(Street)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
NEW YORK, NY 10016
(MM/DD/YYYY)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Owned
Form: Direct (D)
(Instr. 5)
(Instr. 4)
or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
Common Stock, $0.10 par value
2170
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security
2. Date Exercisable and
3. Title and Amount of Securities
4. Conversion or
5. Ownership
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial
(Instr. 4)
Expiration Date
Underlying Derivative Security
Exercise Price of
Form of
Ownership
(MM/DD/YYYY)
(Instr. 4)
Derivative
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Security
Security: Direct
Date
Expiration
Title
Amount or
(D) or Indirect (I)
Exercisable
Date
Number of
(Instr. 5)
Shares
Market Share Units
(1)
3/10/2022
Common Stock,
1876.0
(2)
D
$0.10 par value
Market Share Units
(3)
3/10/2023
Common Stock,
3784.0
(2)
D
$0.10 par value
Performance Shares
(4)
3/10/2021
Common Stock,
3751.0
(4)
D
$0.10 par value
Performance Shares
(5)
3/10/2022
Common Stock,
5677.0
(5)
D
$0.10 par value
Restricted Stock Units
(6)
12/1/2021
Common Stock,
8476.0
(7)
D
$0.10 par value
Restricted Stock Units
(8)
6/3/2023
Common Stock,
8617.0
(7)
D
$0.10 par value
Explanation of Responses:
One-thirdof these market share units will vest on March 10, 2020, March 10, 2021, and March 10, 2022.
Each market share unit converts into the number of shares of common stock determined by applying a payout factor to the target number of shares vesting on a given date. The payout factor is a ratio of the average of the closing price on the measurement date plus the nine prior trading days divided by the average stock price on the grant date (also a 10-day average). The minimum payout factor that must be achieved to earn a payout is 60% and the maximum payout factor is 200%.
Twenty-fivepercent of these market share units will vest on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date, starting on March 10, 2020.
Each performance share converts into common stock upon distribution in the first quarter of 2021.
Each performance share converts into common stock upon distribution in the first quarter of 2022.
One-thirdof these restricted stock units will vest on December 1, 2019, December 1, 2020, and December 1, 2021.
Each restricted stock unit converts into one share of common stock upon vesting.
Twenty-fivepercent of these restricted stock units will vest on each of the first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of the grant date starting on June 3, 2020.
Remarks:
EXHIBIT LIST: EX-24 GRAPHIC Exhibit 24 Power of Attorney for Joseph Eid
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% OwnerOfficer
Other
Eid Joseph
BRISTOL-MYERSSQUIBB COMPANYSVPHead Global Medical Affairs
430 E. 29TH STREET, 14TH FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY 10016
Signatures
/s/ Lisa A. Atkins, attorney-in-fact for Joseph Eid
6/20/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
