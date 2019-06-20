Log in
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Bristol Myers Squibb : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

06/20/2019 | 05:24pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act

of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Eid Joseph

6/12/2019

BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO [BMY]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

COMPANY, 430 E. 29TH STREET, 14TH

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

FLOOR

SVPHead Global Medical Affairs /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

NEW YORK, NY 10016

(MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Owned

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

2170

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4. Conversion or

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security

Exercise Price of

Form of

Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Security

Security: Direct

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

(D) or Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

Market Share Units

(1)

3/10/2022

Common Stock,

1876.0

(2)

D

$0.10 par value

Market Share Units

(3)

3/10/2023

Common Stock,

3784.0

(2)

D

$0.10 par value

Performance Shares

(4)

3/10/2021

Common Stock,

3751.0

(4)

D

$0.10 par value

Performance Shares

(5)

3/10/2022

Common Stock,

5677.0

(5)

D

$0.10 par value

Restricted Stock Units

(6)

12/1/2021

Common Stock,

8476.0

(7)

D

$0.10 par value

Restricted Stock Units

(8)

6/3/2023

Common Stock,

8617.0

(7)

D

$0.10 par value

Explanation of Responses:

  1. One-thirdof these market share units will vest on March 10, 2020, March 10, 2021, and March 10, 2022.
  2. Each market share unit converts into the number of shares of common stock determined by applying a payout factor to the target number of shares vesting on a given date. The payout factor is a ratio of the average of the closing price on the measurement date plus the nine prior trading days divided by the average stock price on the grant date (also a 10-day average). The minimum payout factor that must be achieved to earn a payout is 60% and the maximum payout factor is 200%.
  3. Twenty-fivepercent of these market share units will vest on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date, starting on March 10, 2020.
  4. Each performance share converts into common stock upon distribution in the first quarter of 2021.
  5. Each performance share converts into common stock upon distribution in the first quarter of 2022.
  6. One-thirdof these restricted stock units will vest on December 1, 2019, December 1, 2020, and December 1, 2021.
  7. Each restricted stock unit converts into one share of common stock upon vesting.
  8. Twenty-fivepercent of these restricted stock units will vest on each of the first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of the grant date starting on June 3, 2020.

Remarks:

EXHIBIT LIST: EX-24 GRAPHIC Exhibit 24 Power of Attorney for Joseph Eid

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Eid Joseph

BRISTOL-MYERSSQUIBB COMPANYSVPHead Global Medical Affairs

430 E. 29TH STREET, 14TH FLOOR

NEW YORK, NY 10016

Signatures

/s/ Lisa A. Atkins, attorney-in-fact for Joseph Eid

6/20/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 21:23:07 UTC
