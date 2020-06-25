Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/25 09:51:28 am
57.985 USD   +0.39%
09:29aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Investor Series Presentation
PU
06/22BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Early Pipeline & Immuno-Oncology Presentation
PU
06/22BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Supplemental epidemiology information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bristol Myers Squibb : Investor Series Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 09:29am EDT

Investor Series

Hematology

June 25, 2020

Forward Looking Statement and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation contains statements about the Company's future plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These documents are available on the SEC's website, on the Bristol-Myers Squibb website or from Bristol- Myers Squibb Investor Relations.

In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change.

This presentation may include certain non-generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures that we use to describe our company's performance. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. An explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are available on our website at bms.com/investors. Note that pro forma revenues in this presentation assume that the Company's acquisition of Celgene Corporation and the Otezla®divestiture occurred on January 1, 2019. Also note that a reconciliation of certain pro forma measures, however, is not provided due to no reasonably accessible or reliable comparable GAAP measures for such pro forma measures and the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying such pro forma measures that are necessary for such reconciliation.

Investor Series

Giovanni Caforio

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

3

Deep portfolio for continued innovation across key therapeutic areas of focus

Immuno-OncologyHematology

Inline Brands

Immunology & CV

New Launches

1L Lung, CM-9ER

Multiple LCMs

Metastatic disease

Early stage diseaseMultiple myeloma B-cell malignancies Myeloid diseases

Inflammatory

Bowel Disease

UC - Crohn's

Other auto-immune diseases

Lupus - Psoriatic arthritis

Next Medicines

Bempeg (NKTR-214)CELMoD agents

T-cell engager (TCE)Factor XIa inhib

Next Wave

>20 assets with proof of concept decisions over the next three years

Hematology Development

Samit Hirawat

Executive VP

Chief Medical Officer

Global Drug Development

Disclaimer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 13:28:48 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
09:29aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Investor Series Presentation
PU
06/22BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Early Pipeline & Immuno-Oncology Presentation
PU
06/22BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Supplemental epidemiology information
PU
06/18VIDENCE, LLC : Launched to Set Standard for High-Quality Cancer Data, Research a..
PR
06/18BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : to Announce Results for Second Quarter 2020 on August 6, ..
BU
06/16BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
06/16BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commencement of Registered Exchange Offers
BU
06/15ULTIMOVACS ASA : Announces First Patient Enrolled in the NIPU Phase II Clinical ..
AQ
06/12BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo (nivolu..
AQ
06/11BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 932 M - -
Net income 2020 1 114 M - -
Net Debt 2020 27 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 110x
Yield 2020 3,10%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 71,57 $
Last Close Price 57,76 $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicki L. Sato Lead Independent Director
Gerald L. Storch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-10.02%130 693
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.15%368 369
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.80%298 183
NOVARTIS AG-8.15%196 253
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.58%191 504
PFIZER, INC.-17.84%178 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group