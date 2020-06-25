Bristol Myers Squibb : Investor Series Presentation

Investor Series

Hematology

June 25, 2020

Giovanni Caforio

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

Deep portfolio for continued innovation across key therapeutic areas of focus

Immuno-OncologyHematology

Inline Brands

Immunology & CV

New Launches

1L Lung, CM-9ER

Multiple LCMs

Metastatic disease

Early stage diseaseMultiple myeloma B-cell malignancies Myeloid diseases

Inflammatory

Bowel Disease

UC - Crohn's

Other auto-immune diseases

Lupus - Psoriatic arthritis

Next Medicines

Bempeg (NKTR-214)CELMoD agents

T-cell engager (TCE)Factor XIa inhib

Next Wave

>20 assets with proof of concept decisions over the next three years

Hematology Development

Samit Hirawat

Executive VP

Chief Medical Officer

Global Drug Development