Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bristol Myers Squibb : Investor Starboard Unhappy With Bristol-Myers' Deal to Buy Celgene -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 06:23pm EST

By Cara Lombardo and Micah Maidenberg

Activist investor Starboard Value LP is unhappy with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s deal to buy rival Celgene Corp., and it has moved to install its own set of directors at Bristol-Myers.

The hedge fund has nominated five potential directors, including its chief executive, Jeffrey Smith, and has been meeting with the drugmaker's executives, Bristol-Myers said in a filing Wednesday.

The activist proposal comes as Bristol-Myers has a deal in place to buy Celgene that was valued at $74 billion when it was announced earlier this year. It isn't clear why Starboard nominated the slate, though the hedge fund is unhappy with the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Activists don't always nominate board members when opposing a deal. The fact that Starboard did could indicate it has ideas for alternatives it would hope to implement, one of the people said. But analysts have said it is unlikely an activist could compel another company to make a bid for Bristol-Myers itself, partly because there aren't many potential suitors.

Bristol-Myers told Starboard it would review Starboard's proposal for the board, and the company and activist have met on multiple occasions, according to the filing.

Starboard in those meetings has asked the company to help it understand the rationale of the deal and hasn't expressed an opinion on it, another person familiar with the matter said. It has also indicated to the company that it isn't sure of its plans, this person said.

Successfully challenging the deal could be a long shot for Starboard by itself. The hedge fund has acquired about one million shares in the company, Bristol-Myers said, a sliver of its roughly 1.6 billion shares outstanding. Bristol-Myers indicated in the filing that Starboard, which bought the bulk of its stake Jan. 31, could also be planning to buy more stock.

Bristol-Myers shareholders are set to vote on the deal with Celgene on April 12, and a majority of the shares voted need to approve the deal for it to pass.

Should Starboard be looking to challenge the deal, it would need to garner significant support from other shareholders given its relatively small position. A handful of other shareholders are unhappy with the deal, including the fifth-largest shareholder, Dodge & Cox, according to the people familiar with the matter. But that doesn't necessarily mean they will vote against it.

Shareholders who own Bristol-Myers shares as of March 1 will be permitted to vote, meaning there is still a window for investors opposed to the deal to buy shares to vote against it.

Bristol-Myers and Celgene announced their proposed combination on Jan. 3, touting the benefits of combining two major sellers of cancer drugs. The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter this year. Bristol-Myers shareholders were cool on the deal when it was announced, driving the company's stock down 14%, though it has been climbing in recent weeks.

Starboard has agitated for change at a range of companies, including Dollar Tree Inc., semiconductor company Mellanox Technologies and Cars.com, though it is rare for Starboard to target a company as large as Bristol-Myers, which has a roughly $84 billion market value.

Shares of Bristol-Myers closed down 0.12% at $51.30 Wednesday, while Celgene shares fell 0.32% to $90.40.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com and Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -0.12% 51.3 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
CELGENE CORPORATION -0.32% 90.4 Delayed Quote.41.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
06:23pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Investor Starboard Unhappy With Bristol-Myers' Deal to Bu..
DJ
03:20pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Investor Starboard Unhappy With Bristol-Myers' Deal to Bu..
DJ
12:32pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Starboard Value Nominates Five to Bristol-Myers Board
DJ
11:54aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers says Starboard nominated five directors, bought sha..
RE
10:09aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Registration Statement for securities to be issued in bus..
PU
09:53aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers Sees EPS, Revenue Growth Through 2025 from Celgene ..
DJ
09:10aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Provides Update on Pending Transaction with Celgene
BU
02/19BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in conn..
PU
02/18BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Teachers Learn to Reinvent High School Biology
AQ
02/15BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Starboard gauges Bristol-Myers shareholder support for Ce..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 918 M
EBIT 2019 6 925 M
Net income 2019 6 782 M
Finance 2019 3 655 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 12,68
P/E ratio 2020 12,29
EV / Sales 2019 3,35x
EV / Sales 2020 3,07x
Capitalization 83 830 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johanna Mercier President & Head-US Commercial
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-0.60%83 830
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.68%363 918
PFIZER-2.86%247 080
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.82%235 233
NOVARTIS7.14%228 721
MERCK AND COMPANY3.70%206 054
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.