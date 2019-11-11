Bristol Myers Squibb : Myers Gets FDA Priority Review, Breakthrough Designation for Opdivo/Yervoy Combo

By Colin Kellaher

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for priority review its supplemental biologics license application for Opdivo in combination with Yervoy for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma who were previously treated with sorafenib.

The New York biopharmaceutical company said the agency also granted breakthrough-therapy designation for the potential indication in hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of primary liver cancer.

Bristol-Myers said the FDA set a target action date of March 10, 2020, for the application.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period to six months from the standard 10 months. The agency's breakthrough-therapy designation aims to expedite the development and review of a drug for serious conditions when preliminary clinical evidence shows the drug may show substantial improvement over available therapies.

