Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bristol Myers Squibb : Myers Gets FDA Priority Review, Breakthrough Designation for Opdivo/Yervoy Combo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 07:34am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for priority review its supplemental biologics license application for Opdivo in combination with Yervoy for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma who were previously treated with sorafenib.

The New York biopharmaceutical company said the agency also granted breakthrough-therapy designation for the potential indication in hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of primary liver cancer.

Bristol-Myers said the FDA set a target action date of March 10, 2020, for the application.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period to six months from the standard 10 months. The agency's breakthrough-therapy designation aims to expedite the development and review of a drug for serious conditions when preliminary clinical evidence shows the drug may show substantial improvement over available therapies.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
07:34aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers Gets FDA Priority Review, Breakthrough Designation ..
DJ
07:00aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Re..
BU
11/07BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
11/07BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Underscores Precision-Focused Immunology Leadership with ..
BU
11/07BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB : Company Announces Extension of the Expiration Date for Ex..
BU
11/06BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Statement regarding kleo pharmaceuticals thomas j. lyn..
AQ
11/05BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
11/04BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Announces Extension of the Expiration Date for Ex..
AQ
11/01BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
11/01BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Announces Extension of the Expiration Date for Ex..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 218 M
EBIT 2019 7 473 M
Net income 2019 6 272 M
Finance 2019 5 154 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,52x
EV / Sales2019 3,62x
EV / Sales2020 2,82x
Capitalization 92 804 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 63,70  $
Last Close Price 56,96  $
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicki L. Sato Independent Director
Michael Grobstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY11.62%92 804
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.06%344 670
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.19%254 722
MERCK AND COMPANY9.40%211 953
PFIZER-15.12%208 023
NOVARTIS17.78%198 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group