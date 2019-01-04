Bristol Myers Squibb : Myers, John Hopkins and Rockefeller Foundation to Face $1 Billion Lawsuit -Reuters

--John Hopkins University, the Rockefeller Foundation and pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) are required to face a $1 billion lawsuit stemming from a U.S. government experiment in Guatemala that took place in the 1940s, Reuters reported Friday.

--The experiment, which was conducted by doctors from John Hopkins and the Rockefeller Foundation, as well as by executives from predecessor companies of Bristol-Myers Squibb, saw hundreds of Guatemalans infected with syphilis as a means of testing penicillin, the report said.

--A federal judge in Maryland ruled the lawsuit should be allowed to continue, the report said. The university and the Rockefeller Foundation didn't immediately respond for comment, and a Bristol-Myers spokesman declined to comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-maryland-lawsuit-infections/johns-hopkins-bristol-myers-must-face-1-billion-syphilis-infections-lawsuit-idUSKCN1OY1N3

