BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY (BMY)

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY (BMY)
My previous session
News 
News

Bristol Myers Squibb : Myers, John Hopkins and Rockefeller Foundation to Face $1 Billion Lawsuit -Reuters

01/04/2019 | 01:59pm EST

--John Hopkins University, the Rockefeller Foundation and pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) are required to face a $1 billion lawsuit stemming from a U.S. government experiment in Guatemala that took place in the 1940s, Reuters reported Friday.

--The experiment, which was conducted by doctors from John Hopkins and the Rockefeller Foundation, as well as by executives from predecessor companies of Bristol-Myers Squibb, saw hundreds of Guatemalans infected with syphilis as a means of testing penicillin, the report said.

--A federal judge in Maryland ruled the lawsuit should be allowed to continue, the report said. The university and the Rockefeller Foundation didn't immediately respond for comment, and a Bristol-Myers spokesman declined to comment, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-maryland-lawsuit-infections/johns-hopkins-bristol-myers-must-face-1-billion-syphilis-infections-lawsuit-idUSKCN1OY1N3

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 552 M
EBIT 2018 6 169 M
Net income 2018 5 190 M
Finance 2018 1 244 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 14,30
P/E ratio 2019 14,11
EV / Sales 2018 3,74x
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capitalization 85 576 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 59,2 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Vicki L. Sato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY0.87%85 576
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.01%342 623
PFIZER-0.92%250 850
NOVARTIS-0.05%217 068
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.2.40%211 885
MERCK AND COMPANY-3.10%196 562
