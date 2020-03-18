Log in
Bristol Myers Squibb : Myers Names Mily as Executive VP, Strategy & Business Development

03/18/2020 | 07:43am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. on Wednesday said it named Elizabeth Mily as executive vice president of strategy and business development, effective March 30.

The New York biopharmaceutical company said Ms. Mily joins from Barclays, where she was managing director and chair of the global lifesciences group in the global healthcare unit.

Bristol-Myers said Ms. Mily, who will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Giovanni Caforio, will oversee company strategy and all business development activities, including strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions.

The company last week said Charles Bancroft was retiring as executive vice president, head of integration and strategy and business development.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

