Bristol Myers Squibb : Myers Shareholders Approve $74 Billion Deal For Celgene

By Jared S. Hopkins

Bristol-Myers Squibb shareholders on Friday approved the company's $74 billion acquisition of rival Celgene Corp., looking past an unsuccessful activist campaign to break up the deal.

The deal, first announced Jan. 3, passed with more than 75% of shareholders voting in favor of it. About 24% of shareholders voted against the deal, with less than 1% abstained. A majority of the shares voted were needed for approval. The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter this year.

The combined company will have nearly $38 billion in annual sales and command a leading position in the $123 billion world-wide market for cancer drugs.

New York-based Bristol pioneered the development of cancer drugs known as immunotherapies, which unleash the body's immune system on tumors. Summit, N.J.-based Celgene leads in the sale of treatments for multiple myeloma.

On Friday morning, shares of Bristol-Myers were up slightly at about $46, while Celgene shares edged up to about $95.

Serious challenges for the combined company lie ahead. Bristol faces heavy competition from Merck & Co. for immunotherapy sales, while Celgene's top-selling product, multiple myeloma treatment Revlimid, is expected to lose U.S. patent protection in the next several years.

Given the risks, Bristol-Myers shareholders were cool on the deal when it was announced in January, driving the company's stock down 14%.

Then in February, hedge fund Starboard Value LP voiced opposition to the combination and moved to install its own set of directors.

Boston-based investment firm Wellington Management Co. also publicly opposed the deal. A handful of other shareholders also expressed displeasure, including the fifth-largest shareholder, Dodge & Cox, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Wellington has a stake of 7.2% in Bristol-Myers, according to FactSet, but doesn't control the votes on most of those shares. And Starboard dropped its fight after a thumbs-up from Institutional Shareholders Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co.