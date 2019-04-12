Log in
Bristol Myers Squibb : Myers Shareholders Approve $74 Billion Deal For Celgene

0
04/12/2019

By Jared S. Hopkins

Bristol-Myers Squibb shareholders on Friday approved the company's $74 billion acquisition of rival Celgene Corp., looking past an unsuccessful activist campaign to break up the deal.

The deal, first announced Jan. 3, passed with more than 75% of shareholders voting in favor of it. About 24% of shareholders voted against the deal, with less than 1% abstained. A majority of the shares voted were needed for approval. The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter this year.

The combined company will have nearly $38 billion in annual sales and command a leading position in the $123 billion world-wide market for cancer drugs.

New York-based Bristol pioneered the development of cancer drugs known as immunotherapies, which unleash the body's immune system on tumors. Summit, N.J.-based Celgene leads in the sale of treatments for multiple myeloma.

On Friday morning, shares of Bristol-Myers were up slightly at about $46, while Celgene shares edged up to about $95.

Serious challenges for the combined company lie ahead. Bristol faces heavy competition from Merck & Co. for immunotherapy sales, while Celgene's top-selling product, multiple myeloma treatment Revlimid, is expected to lose U.S. patent protection in the next several years.

Given the risks, Bristol-Myers shareholders were cool on the deal when it was announced in January, driving the company's stock down 14%.

Then in February, hedge fund Starboard Value LP voiced opposition to the combination and moved to install its own set of directors.

Boston-based investment firm Wellington Management Co. also publicly opposed the deal. A handful of other shareholders also expressed displeasure, including the fifth-largest shareholder, Dodge & Cox, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Wellington has a stake of 7.2% in Bristol-Myers, according to FactSet, but doesn't control the votes on most of those shares. And Starboard dropped its fight after a thumbs-up from Institutional Shareholders Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -0.76% 45.71 Delayed Quote.-11.72%
CELGENE CORPORATION 0.15% 94.33 Delayed Quote.47.18%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 003 M
EBIT 2019 6 973 M
Net income 2019 6 759 M
Finance 2019 3 998 M
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 11,40
P/E ratio 2020 10,84
EV / Sales 2019 2,97x
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
Capitalization 75 250 M
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 57,8 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johanna Mercier President & Head-US Commercial
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-11.72%75 250
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.06%360 033
PFIZER-2.11%234 675
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.96%234 012
NOVARTIS7.18%209 363
MERCK AND COMPANY4.49%206 233
