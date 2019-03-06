Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bristol Myers Squibb : Myers tells opponents Celgene deal is 'best path'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured on the blouse of an employee in Le Passage

(Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb urged shareholders on Wednesday to support its planned $74 billion takeover of Celgene Corp, as it faces opposition from two large investors to what could be the largest pharmaceutical deal ever.

The drugmaker said buying Celgene was the "best path forward" for its shareholders, a message that is in line with its recent statements even as Starboard Value LP and Wellington Management oppose the deal.

Starboard, an activist investor with a track record of opposing deals it is unhappy with, maintained its view on Wednesday that the merger was "ill-advised" and recommended that fellow Bristol-Myers shareholders vote against it at a shareholder meeting slated for April 12.

The New York-based hedge fund has also presented a slate of five nominees to Bristol-Myers' board, including Starboard Chief Executive Jeffrey Smith.

Wellington Management, one of Bristol Myers' top shareholders with 8 percent of shares, has said it finds the deal to be too risky and expensive. The Boston-based firm said on Wednesday it had no further comment.

In a presentation to investors, Bristol-Myers highlighted that a buyout of Celgene would provide "significant advantages" with less risk compared with other options like pursuing a series of small transactions.

As its most important cancer immunotherapy Opdivo faces competition from Merck & Co's Keytruda, Bristol-Myers is betting on Celgene to strengthen its position in the lucrative oncology market.

It also stressed that the deal was expected to increase earnings by over 40 percent in the first full year when it closes.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 1.41% 53.735 Delayed Quote.2.06%
CELGENE CORPORATION 0.59% 86.25 Delayed Quote.33.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
08:17aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers tells opponents Celgene deal is 'best path'
RE
07:31aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Starboard Mails Letter with Important Message to All Bris..
PR
07:07aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in conn..
PU
07:00aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Files Investor Presentation and Board of Directors Sends ..
BU
03/05Celgene Gets FDA Priority Review for Fedratinib in Myelofibrosis
DJ
03/05BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : to Take Part in the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health ..
BU
03/04BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in conn..
PU
03/01BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Proxy Statement - Contested Solicitations (preliminary)
PU
03/01Intellia CEO not involved in Starboard's Bristol-Myers board challenge
RE
03/01BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Activist Investor Pans Deal At Bristol Activist Investor ..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 977 M
EBIT 2019 6 878 M
Net income 2019 6 782 M
Finance 2019 3 655 M
Yield 2019 3,05%
P/E ratio 2019 13,28
P/E ratio 2020 12,87
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capitalization 87 838 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 56,6 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johanna Mercier President & Head-US Commercial
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY2.06%87 838
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.31%369 564
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.69%240 205
PFIZER-1.33%238 117
NOVARTIS7.02%229 679
MERCK AND COMPANY6.92%210 886
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.