Bristol Myers Squibb : Phase 3 Empliciti Study Misses Primary Endpoint

By Colin Kellaher

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Monday said a phase 3 study evaluating the addition of Empliciti to Revlimid and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed, untreated multiple myeloma missed its primary endpoint.

The New York biopharmaceutical company said the combination didn't show a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with Revlimid and dexamethasone alone in patients with newly diagnosed, previously untreated multiple myeloma who are transplant ineligible.

Bristol Myers said that while the study didn't meet its primary endpoint in previously untreated, transplant-ineligible patients with the blood cancer, the Empliciti, Revlimid and dexamethasone combination remains a standard treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma,

Bristol Myers and AbbVie Inc. are co-developing Empliciti, with Bristol Myers solely responsible for commercial activities.

Bristol-Myers said it will complete a full evaluation of the study data and work with investigators to present the results at a future medical meeting.

