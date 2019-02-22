Bristol Myers Squibb : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) 0 02/22/2019 | 04:47pm EST Send by mail :

TABLE OF CONTENTS Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Registration No. 333-229464 MERGER PROPOSAL-YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT February 22, 2019 Dear Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Stockholders and Celgene Corporation Stockholders: On behalf of the boards of directors of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("Bristol-Myers Squibb") and Celgene Corporation ("Celgene"), we are pleased to enclose the joint proxy statement/prospectus relating to the merger of Celgene with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb, which is referred to in this notice as the merger, pursuant to the terms of a merger agreement entered into by Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene on January 2, 2019, which is referred to in this notice as the merger agreement. If the merger is completed, Celgene stockholders immediately prior to the completion of the merger will be entitled to receive $50.00 in cash, one share of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock and one contingent value right (each, a "CVR") for each share of Celgene common stock held by them, as described in more detail in the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus under the heading "The Merger Agreement-Merger Consideration." Based on the closing price of a share of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock on January 31, 2019, the most recent trading day prior to the date of the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus for which this information was available, the cash and stock components of the merger consideration represented approximately $99.37 in value per share of Celgene common stock (without considering any potential CVR payout). The value of the consideration to be received by Celgene stockholders will fluctuate with changes in the price of the shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock. We urge you to obtain current market quotations for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock and shares of Celgene common stock. Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "BMY" and shares of Celgene common stock are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "CELG." The CVRs are a new security for which there is currently no public trading market. In connection with the merger, Bristol-Myers Squibb stockholders are cordially invited to attend a special meeting of the stockholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb to be held on April 12, 2019 at the offices of Kirkland & Ellis LLP located at 601 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York 10022, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and Celgene stockholders are cordially invited to attend a special meeting of the stockholders of Celgene to be held at the offices of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz located at 51 West 52 nd Street, New York, New York 10019 on April 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Your vote is very important, regardless of the number of shares you own. We cannot complete the merger and the merger consideration will not be paid unless (i) Bristol-Myers Squibb stockholders approve the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock in the merger and (ii) Celgene stockholders adopt the merger agreement. Approval of the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock in the merger by Bristol-Myers Squibb stockholders requires the affirmative vote of at least a majority of the votes cast by holders of outstanding shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock and Bristol-Myers Squibb preferred stock voting together as one class, which are referred to together in this notice as Bristol-Myers Squibb stock, at a duly called and held meeting of Bristol-Myers Squibb's stockholders at which a quorum is present. Adoption of the merger agreement by Celgene stockholders requires the affirmative vote of holders of at least a majority of the outstanding shares of Celgene common stock entitled to vote thereon. At the special meeting of the stockholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bristol-Myers Squibb stockholders will be asked to vote on (i) a proposal to approve the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock in the merger and (ii) a proposal to approve the adjournment from time to time of the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting if necessary to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes at the time of the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof, to approve the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock in the merger. Bristol-Myers Squibb's board of directors determined that the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the merger and the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock in the merger, are advisable, fair to and in the best interests of Bristol-Myers Squibb and its stockholders and unanimously recommends that Bristol-Myers Squibb stockholders vote (i) "FOR" the approval of the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock in the merger and (ii) "FOR" the approval of the adjournment from time to time of the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting if necessary to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes at the time of the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof, to approve the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock in the merger. At the special meeting of the stockholders of Celgene, Celgene stockholders will be asked to vote on (i) a proposal to adopt the merger agreement, (ii) a proposal to approve the adjournment from time to time of the Celgene special meeting if necessary to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes to adopt the merger agreement at the time of the Celgene special meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, and (iii) a proposal to approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation that will or may be paid or provided by Celgene to its named executive officers in connection with the merger. Celgene's board of directors unanimously determined that the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the merger, are advisable, fair to and in the best interests of Celgene and its stockholders and unanimously recommends that Celgene stockholders vote (i) "FOR" the adoption of the merger agreement, (ii) "FOR" the approval of the adjournment from time to time of the Celgene special meeting if necessary to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes to adopt the merger agreement at the time of the Celgene special meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, and (iii) "FOR" the proposal to approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation that will or may be paid or provided by Celgene to its named executive officers in connection with the merger. Bristol-Myers Squibb expects to issue up to approximately 701,024,507 shares of its common stock and up to approximately 701,024,507 CVRs to Celgene stockholders in the merger. In addition, shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock and CVRs may be issued from time to time following the effective time of the merger to holders of Celgene equity awards on the terms set forth in the merger agreement. See "The Merger Agreement-Treatment of Celgene Equity Awards" beginning on page 175 of the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus for a more detailed explanation. Based on the number of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock outstanding as of January 24, 2019, and the number of shares of Celgene common stock outstanding as of January 29, 2019, immediately following completion of the merger, Bristol-Myers Squibb stockholders immediately prior to the completion of the merger are expected to own approximately 69% of the outstanding shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock and former Celgene stockholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the outstanding shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock. The accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus provides important information regarding the Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene special meetings and a detailed description of the merger agreement, the merger, the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock and CVRs in the merger, the adjournment proposals and the proposal to approve, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, the compensation that will or may be paid or provided by Celgene to its named executive officers in connection with the merger. We urge you to read carefully and in its entirety the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus (including the annexes and any documents incorporated by reference into the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus). Please pay particular attention to the section entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 39 of the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus. You can also obtain information about Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene from documents that Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene previously have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of the material U.S. federal income tax consequences of the merger, see "Celgene Proposal I: Adoption of the Merger Agreement and Bristol-Myers Squibb Proposal I: Approval of the Stock Issuance-Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences" beginning on page 165 of the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus. Whether or not you expect to attend your company's special meeting, the details of which are described in the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus, please immediately submit your proxy by telephone, by the Internet or by completing, signing, dating and returning your signed proxy card(s) in the enclosed prepaid return envelope so that your shares may be represented at the applicable special meeting. If Bristol-Myers Squibb stockholders have any questions or require assistance in voting their shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock, they should call MacKenzie Partners, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb's proxy solicitor for its special meeting, toll-free at (800) 322-2885 or collect at (212) 929-5500. If Celgene stockholders have any questions or require assistance in voting their shares of Celgene common stock, they should call Innisfree M&A Incorporated, Celgene's proxy solicitor for its special meeting, toll-free at (877) 750-9497 or (412) 232-3651 for international callers. Banks and brokers may call collect at (212) 750-5833. We hope to see you at the applicable special meeting and look forward to the successful completion of the merger. On behalf of the boards of directors of Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene, thank you for your consideration and continued support. Sincerely, Sincerely, Mark J. Alles Giovanni Caforio, M.D. Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Celgene Chief Executive Officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued under the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus or determined that the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus is accurate or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus is dated February 22, 2019 and is first being mailed to Bristol-Myers Squibb stockholders and Celgene stockholders on or about February 22, 2019. 430 East 29 th Street, 14 th Floor New York, New York 10016 (212) 546-4000 NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY TO BE HELD ON F RIDAY , A PRIL 12 , 2019 10:00 A . M . , E ASTERN T IME To the Stockholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special meeting of stockholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, a Delaware corporation, which is referred to in this notice as Bristol-Myers Squibb, will be held at the offices of Kirkland & Ellis LLP located at 601 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York 10022 , on Friday , April 1 2 , 2019, at 10:00 a.m. , Eastern Time, for the following purposes: 1. to consider and vote on a proposal to approve the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock, par value $0.10 per share, which is referred to in this notice as Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock, in the merger contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 2, 2019, as it may be amended from time to time, which is referred to in this notice as the merger agreement, among Bristol-Myers Squibb, Burgundy Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Celgene Corporation, a Delaware corporation, which is referred to in this notice as Celgene, pursuant to which Burgundy Merger Sub, Inc. will be merged with and into Celgene, which is referred to in this notice as the merger, with Celgene surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb (a copy of the merger agreement is attached as Annex A to the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus); and

2. to consider and vote on a proposal to approve the adjournment from time to time of the special meeting of stockholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb, which is referred to in this notice as the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting, if necessary to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes at the time of the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof, to approve the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock in the merger. Bristol-Myers Squibb's board of directors has fixed the close of business on March 1, 2019 as the record date for the determination of the stockholders entitled to vote at the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Only stockholders of record at the record date are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Bristol-Myers Squibb anticipates commencing its solicitation of proxies on or about February 22, 2019. Bristol-Myers Squibb will continue to solicit proxies until the date of the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting. All stockholders of record as of that date are cordially invited to attend the special meeting in person. If you plan to attend the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting, admission will be by ticket only. A form of government-issued photograph identification will be required to enter the meeting. If you are a registered stockholder (your shares are held in your name), you should bring the top portion of the proxy card, which will serve as your admission ticket. If you are a beneficial owner (your shares are held in the name of a bank, broker or other holder of record) and plan to attend the meeting, you can obtain an admission ticket in advance by writing to Shareholder Services, 430 East 29 th Street, 14 th Floor, New York, New York 10016. Please be sure to enclose proof of ownership, such as a bank or brokerage account statement. Stockholders who do not obtain tickets in advance may obtain them upon verification of ownership at the Registration Desk on the day of the special meeting. Your vote is very important, regardless of the number of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock that you own. Approval of the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock in the merger requires the affirmative vote of at least a majority of the votes cast by holders of outstanding shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock at a duly called and held meeting of Bristol-Myers Squibb's stockholders at which a quorum is present. Approval of the adjournment proposal requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes present at the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting by holders of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock entitled to vote (whether or not a quorum is present). Bristol-Myers Squibb's board of directors determined that the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the merger and the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock in the merger, are advisable, fair to and in the best interests of Bristol-Myers Squibb and its stockholders and unanimously recommends that Bristol-Myers Squibb stockholders vote (i) "FOR" the approval of the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock in the merger and (ii) "FOR" the approval of the adjournment from time to time of the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting if necessary to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes at the time of the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof, to approve the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock in the merger. By Order of the Board of Directors, Giovanni Caforio, M.D. Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer New York, New York February 22, 2019 IMPORTANT INFORMATION IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SPECIAL MEETING IN PERSON: A form of government-issued photograph identification will be required to enter the meeting. If you hold your shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock through a brokerage account (in "street name"), you will also need an account statement or letter from the nominee indicating that you were the beneficial owner of the shares at the record date to be admitted to the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting. Large bags, backpacks, briefcases, cameras, recording equipment and other electronic devices will not be permitted in the meeting, and attendees will be subject to security inspections. We will provide, upon request, wireless headsets for hearing amplification. YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT! WHETHER OR NOT YOU EXPECT TO ATTEND THE BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SPECIAL MEETING IN PERSON, WE URGE YOU TO SUBMIT YOUR PROXY AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE (1) VIA THE INTERNET, (2) BY TELEPHONE OR (3) BY COMPLETING, SIGNING AND DATING THE ENCLOSED BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB PROXY CARD AND RETURNING IT IN THE POSTAGE-PAID ENVELOPE PROVIDED. IF YOU ATTEND THE BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SPECIAL MEETING IN PERSON AND WISH TO VOTE YOUR SHARES OF BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB STOCK AT THE BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SPECIAL MEETING, YOU MAY DO SO AT ANY TIME PRIOR TO THE CLOSING OF THE POLLS AT THE BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SPECIAL MEETING. You may revoke your proxy or change your vote for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock you hold directly in your name by (i) signing another proxy card with a later date and delivering it to Broadridge before the date of the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting (we recommend you mail your proxy by April 4, 2019 to ensure timely receipt of your proxy), (ii) submitting revised votes over the Internet or by telephone before 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, April 8, 2019 for shares in employee benefit plans or on Thursday, April 11, 2019 for all other shares, or (iii) attending the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting in person and voting your shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock at the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting. If your shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock are held in the name of a bank, broker or other nominee holder of record, please follow the instructions on the voting instruction form furnished to you by such record holder. The accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus contains a detailed description of the merger, the merger agreement and the other matters to be considered at the meeting. We urge you to read carefully the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus, including all documents incorporated by reference into the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus, and its annexes, in their entirety. If you have any questions concerning the merger agreement, the merger, the issuance of shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb common stock or the CVRs in the merger, the adjournment proposal, the Bristol-Myers Squibb special meeting or the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus (or any other information contained therein), would like additional copies of the accompanying joint proxy statement/prospectus or need help voting your shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock, please contact: MacKenzie Partners, Inc. 1407 Broadway, 27 th Floor New York, New York 10018 Telephone (Toll-Free): (800) 322-2885 Telephone (Collect): (212) 929-5500 Email:proxy@mackenziepartners.com or Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 430 East 29 th Street, 14 th Floor New York, New York 10016 Attention: Corporate Secretary Telephone: (212) 546-3309 Attachments Original document

