Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bristol Myers Squibb : Proxy advisor ISS backs Bristol-Myers takeover of Celgene

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 10:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured on the blouse of an employee in Le Passage

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services on Friday said shareholders of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co should vote in favour of the drugmaker's proposed $74 billion takeover of rival Celgene Corp., which has been opposed by one of its largest investors and an activist hedge fund.

Shares of Celgene rose 7.5 percent to $94 in early trading. Bristol-Myers shares were up 0.8 percent at 48.20.

The ISS recommendation is a victory for Bristol-Myers and significantly increases the chances that many big mutual funds will back the deal. ISS' opinions are sent to roughly 1,400 investors and are thought to influence many of their decisions.

Bristol-Myers announced in early January that it planned to buy Celgene in a cash and stock transaction valued at roughly $74 billion that would bring together companies that specialise in oncology and cardiovascular drugs in what would be the largest pharmaceutical industry merger ever.

Bristol-Myers' shareholders are set to vote on the deal on April 12.

The company's second largest shareholder, Wellington Management, and activist investor Starboard Value LP have opposed the deal. Starboard has called it "poorly conceived and ill-advised."

The spread between Celgene’s share price and the value of the Bristol-Myers bid - a measure of investor confidence in the deal - tightened significantly on Friday to about 4 percent, suggesting optimism that the transaction will close. It had been as wide as about 20 percent after the investors announced their initial opposition to the deal.

If the deal is approved, Bristol-Myers shareholders will own 69 percent of the company and Celgene shareholders would have the remainder.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst and Michael Erman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Bill Trott)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Michael Erman

Stocks treated in this article : Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -0.41% 47.64 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
CELGENE CORPORATION 7.44% 93.93 Delayed Quote.36.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
10:27aTrade optimism helps Wall Street bounce on last day of quarter
RE
10:17aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Proxy advisor ISS backs Bristol-Myers takeover of Celgene
RE
09:57aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Buoyed By Trade Optimism, With S&P 500 Set For Bigges..
DJ
08:55aCELGENE : Gets CHMP Positive Opinions for Revlimid, Imnovid Combos in Multiple M..
DJ
08:53aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : and Concerto HealthAI Announce Strategic Agreement
AQ
04:54aCORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides Management Team Updates
AQ
03/28Magellan Health nears board deal with hedge fund Starboard Value - sources
RE
03/28BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Starboard Mails Letter to All Bristol-Myers Squibb Shareh..
PR
03/26BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : FTC focuses on psoriasis franchise for Bristol-Celgene de..
RE
03/26BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers, Celgene Get FTC Request For More Info
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 000 M
EBIT 2019 6 969 M
Net income 2019 6 782 M
Finance 2019 3 998 M
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,81
P/E ratio 2020 11,27
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Capitalization 78 107 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 57,8 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johanna Mercier President & Head-US Commercial
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-7.70%78 107
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.62%369 806
NOVARTIS13.47%244 573
PFIZER-3.12%234 786
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.48%234 635
MERCK AND COMPANY8.14%213 286
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About