Bristol Myers Squibb : Sets 2020 Outlook

By Dave Sebastian

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday set its financial outlook for 2020 as it reported fourth-quarter loss and higher sales.

The pharmaceutical company expects 2020 revenue of $40.5 billion to $42.5 billion both on a reported and adjusted basis.

It sees earnings of 75 cents a share to 95 cents a share, or $6 a share to $6.20 a share on an adjusted basis.

The company said its guidance for 2020 and 2021 includes the effect of the Celgene acquisition and the Otezla divestiture.

Shares rose 1.1% in premarket trading.

