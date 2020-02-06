Log in
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/06 07:50:02 am
67.635 USD   +3.12%
07:40aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Swings to 4Q Loss, Beats Sales Expectations
DJ
07:40aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Sets 2020 Outlook
DJ
07:40aBRISTOL-MYERS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Bristol Myers Squibb : Sets 2020 Outlook

02/06/2020 | 07:40am EST

By Dave Sebastian

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday set its financial outlook for 2020 as it reported fourth-quarter loss and higher sales.

The pharmaceutical company expects 2020 revenue of $40.5 billion to $42.5 billion both on a reported and adjusted basis.

It sees earnings of 75 cents a share to 95 cents a share, or $6 a share to $6.20 a share on an adjusted basis.

The company said its guidance for 2020 and 2021 includes the effect of the Celgene acquisition and the Otezla divestiture.

Shares rose 1.1% in premarket trading.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 2.02% 65.59 Delayed Quote.0.16%
CELGENE CORPORATION 0.10% 108.24 Delayed Quote.68.89%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 359 M
EBIT 2019 7 296 M
Net income 2019 6 106 M
Finance 2019 4 197 M
Yield 2019 2,53%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 6,14x
EV / Sales2020 4,31x
Capitalization 154 B
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 70,86  $
Last Close Price 65,59  $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicki L. Sato Lead Independent Director
Michael Grobstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY0.16%149 582
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.57%395 728
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.02%287 943
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.85%220 228
NOVARTIS0.35%215 516
PFIZER-3.80%205 150
