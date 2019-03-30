Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bristol Myers Squibb : Starboard Gives Way On Bristol Purchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/30/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Cara Lombardo

Hedge fund Starboard Value LP dropped its fight to break up the year's biggest deal so far -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s $74 billion acquisition of rival drugmaker Celgene Corp. -- after two influential proxy-advisory firms recommended shareholders approve it.

The activist investor, who had argued the deal was too risky and done as a defensive move, said Friday it wouldn't actively solicit votes against the transaction ahead of a shareholder vote next month. Starboard noted that despite "the substantial swell" of opposition to the deal, it is unlikely to get voted down given the support from proxy advisers Institutional Shareholders Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co.

Bristol-Myers said in a statement Friday that it is pleased with the proxy advisers' decisions. It didn't address Starboard's ending its campaign.

Bristol-Myers and Celgene announced their proposed cash-and-stock combination Jan. 3, touting the benefits of combining two major sellers of cancer drugs. They said a merged company would have nine products with more than $1 billion each in annual sales and a pipeline that includes several near-term product launches.

ISS and Glass Lewis said in reports issued Friday that the deal appears to be in the interest of Bristol-Myers shareholders because it replenishes the pharmaceutical company's late-stage drug pipeline and diversifies its offerings.

In a surprise move late last month, the normally reserved Boston-based investment firm Wellington Management Co. publicly opposed the deal, arguing it could be difficult to execute and offers Bristol shares too cheaply to Celgene. Wellington has a stake of 7.2% in Bristol-Myers, according to FactSet, but doesn't control the votes on most of those shares.

Other large institutional shareholders -- such as BlackRock Inc., which holds a 4.7% stake, according to FactSet -- were seen as less likely to vote against the deal because they hold significant positions in both Bristol-Myers and Celgene.

Bristol-Myers shareholders are set to vote on the takeover April 12, with approval requiring a majority of votes cast. Starboard, which holds a stake of less than 1%, according to FactSet, said it still plans to vote against the transaction and urged others to do the same.

In a sign that investors expect the deal to close, Bristol-Myers shares were down 1.3% in afternoon trading, while Celgene shares gained roughly 7.5%.

Starboard had earlier this year nominated five potential directors, including its chief executive, Jeffrey Smith, to join the Bristol-Myers board. It wasn't immediately clear whether Starboard also pulled those nominations, which wouldn't be voted on until Bristol-Myers's annual meeting later this year.

Starboard has been one of the busiest activists so far this year, but it doesn't normally target companies as big as Bristol-Myers. Last month, Mr. Smith took over as Papa John's International Inc.'s chairman, and earlier Friday Magellan Health Inc. announced a settlement agreement with Starboard giving the hedge fund board seats.

--Maria Armental contributed to this article.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -0.27% 47.71 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
CELGENE CORPORATION 7.88% 94.34 Delayed Quote.47.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:48aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Starboard Gives Way On Bristol Purchase
DJ
03/29BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in conn..
PU
03/29MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rallies More Than 200 Points As S&P 500 Logs Its Best Qu..
DJ
03/29BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Starboard Eases Campaign Against Bristol-Myers Deal for C..
DJ
03/29CELGENE : Settles Another Challenge to Market Generic to Revlimid in U.S. -- Upd..
DJ
03/29BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Starboard Eases Campaign Against Bristol-Myers Deal for C..
DJ
03/29BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Issues Statement on Celgene's Settlement with Alvogen on ..
BU
03/29BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Starboard abandons campaign to scuttle Bristol-Myers-Celg..
RE
03/29BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Starboard no longer urging investors to vote against Bris..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 000 M
EBIT 2019 6 969 M
Net income 2019 6 782 M
Finance 2019 3 998 M
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 11,78
P/E ratio 2020 11,24
EV / Sales 2019 3,08x
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
Capitalization 77 895 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 57,8 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johanna Mercier President & Head-US Commercial
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-8.21%77 895
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.32%369 806
NOVARTIS13.47%244 573
PFIZER-2.70%234 786
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.48%234 635
MERCK AND COMPANY8.85%213 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About