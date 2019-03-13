Bristol Myers Squibb : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

NEW YORK, NY 10016

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents vesting of one-quarter of market share units granted on March 10, 2015.

(2) Represents a downward adjustment to the number of shares acquired upon the vesting of market share units due to the performance factor.

(3) Shares withheld for payment of taxes upon vesting of awards.

(4) Represents vesting of one-quarter of market share units granted on March 10, 2016.

(5) Represents vesting of one-quarter of market share units granted on March 10, 2017

(6) Represents vesting of one-quarter of market share units granted on March 10, 2018.

(7) Amount represents distribution of performance shares earned under the 2016-2018 Long-Term Performance Award based on the performance factor applied in accordance with the terms of the Award and certification of performance results by the Board.

(8) Each market share unit converts into the number of shares of common stock determined by applying a payout factor to the target number of shares vesting on a given date. The payout factor is a ratio of the average of the closing price on the measurement date plus the nine prior trading days divided by the average stock price on the grant date (also a 10-day average). The minimum payout factor that must be achieved to earn a payout is 60% and the maximum payout factor is 200%.

(9) Twenty-five percent of these market share units will vest on each of the first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of the grant date

(10) Each performance share converts into one share of common stock upon distribution in the first quarter of 2019, subject to a Total Shareholder Return modifier.

(11) Each performance share converts into one share of common stock upon distribution in the first quarter of 2022.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Santiago Karen Murphy BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 430 E. 29TH STREET, 14 FLOOR NEW YORK, NY 10016 Controller

Signatures

/s/ Lisa A. Atkins, attorney-in-fact for Karen M. Santiago

3/13/2019

