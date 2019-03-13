Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bristol Myers Squibb : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 07:49am EDT

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

NEW YORK, NY 10016

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

3/10/2019

(1)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

M

277

A

$0

4114

3/10/2019 3/10/2019 3/10/2019

J

55 76

(2)

M

F

354

(3)

(4)

D

D

A

$0 $51.39

$0

4059 3983 4337

3/10/2019 3/10/2019 3/10/2019

J

75 96

(2)

M

F

410

(3)

(5)

D

D

A

$0 $51.39

$0

4262 4166 4576

3/10/2019 3/10/2019

J

44

(2)

F

126

(3)

D

D

$0 $51.39

4532 4406

3/10/2019 3/10/2019 3/10/2019 3/10/2019

M

682

(6)

M

F

J

161

179

2102

(7)

(2)

(3)

A

D

D

A

$0 $0 $51.39

$0

5088 4927 4748 6850

3/10/2019

F

719

(3)

D

$51.39

6131

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

Market Share UnitsMarket Share UnitsMarket Share UnitsMarket Share UnitsMarket Share Units

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

7. Nature

of Indirect

Beneficial

Ownership

(Instr. 4)

10.

11. Nature

Ownership

of Indirect

Form of

Beneficial

Derivative

Ownership

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Direct (D)

or Indirect

(I) (Instr.

4)

D

D

D

DD

D

DD

DD

D

D

DD

(8)

3/10/2019

M

277

(1)

3/10/2019

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

277.0

$0

0

D

(8)

3/10/2019

M

354

(4)

3/10/2020

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

354.0

$0

354

D

(8)

3/10/2019

M

410

(5)

3/10/2021

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

410.0

$0

821

D

(8)

3/10/2019

M

682

(6)

3/10/2022

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

682.0

$0

2047

D

(8)

3/10/2019

A

4626

(9)

3/10/2023

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

4626.0

$0

4626

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Performance Shares

(10)

3/10/2019

M

2102

(7)

(10)

3/10/2019

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

2102.0

$0

0

DPerformance Shares

(11)

3/10/2019

A

6939

(11)

3/10/2022

Common Stock, $0.10 par value

6939.0

$0

6939

D

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Represents vesting of one-quarter of market share units granted on March 10, 2015.

  • (2) Represents a downward adjustment to the number of shares acquired upon the vesting of market share units due to the performance factor.

  • (3) Shares withheld for payment of taxes upon vesting of awards.

  • (4) Represents vesting of one-quarter of market share units granted on March 10, 2016.

  • (5) Represents vesting of one-quarter of market share units granted on March 10, 2017

  • (6) Represents vesting of one-quarter of market share units granted on March 10, 2018.

  • (7) Amount represents distribution of performance shares earned under the 2016-2018 Long-Term Performance Award based on the performance factor applied in accordance with the terms of the Award and certification of performance results by the Board.

  • (8) Each market share unit converts into the number of shares of common stock determined by applying a payout factor to the target number of shares vesting on a given date. The payout factor is a ratio of the average of the closing price on the measurement date plus the nine prior trading days divided by the average stock price on the grant date (also a 10-day average). The minimum payout factor that must be achieved to earn a payout is 60% and the maximum payout factor is 200%.

  • (9) Twenty-five percent of these market share units will vest on each of the first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of the grant date

  • (10) Each performance share converts into one share of common stock upon distribution in the first quarter of 2019, subject to a Total Shareholder Return modifier.

  • (11) Each performance share converts into one share of common stock upon distribution in the first quarter of 2022.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Santiago Karen Murphy BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 430 E. 29TH STREET, 14 FLOOR NEW YORK, NY 10016

Controller

Signatures

/s/ Lisa A. Atkins, attorney-in-fact for Karen M. Santiago

3/13/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 11:48:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
06:36aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Proxy Soliciting Materials (revised)
PU
03/08BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in conn..
PU
03/08BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
03/08BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
03/07BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Dividend
BU
03/07BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : to Announce Results for First Quarter 2019 on April 25, 2..
BU
03/06BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials - Non-Management (d..
PU
03/06BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : to Take Part in the Barclays 2019 Global Healthcare Confe..
BU
03/06BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers defends Celgene bet as investor criticism grows
RE
03/06BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Transaction Update
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 977 M
EBIT 2019 6 878 M
Net income 2019 6 782 M
Finance 2019 3 655 M
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 12,44
P/E ratio 2020 12,05
EV / Sales 2019 3,28x
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
Capitalization 82 254 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 56,7 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johanna Mercier President & Head-US Commercial
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-3.08%82 254
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.85%370 656
PFIZER-4.40%231 677
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.05%230 662
NOVARTIS8.26%229 667
MERCK AND COMPANY6.31%209 673
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.