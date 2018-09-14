Log in
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY (BMY)

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY (BMY)
09/14 10:01:29 pm
60.69 USD   -0.16%
09/14 BRISTOL MYERS S : Statement on Resignation of Dr. José Baselga
PU
09/14BRISTOL MYERS S : Announces Dividend
AQ
09/12BRISTOL MYERS S : Announces Dividend
BU
OFFRE

Bristol Myers Squibb : Statement on Resignation of Dr. José Baselga

09/14/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

NEW YORK, September 14, 2018 - Today, José Baselga, M.D., Ph.D. resigned from the Board of Directors of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) (the 'Company'). The size of the Company's Board of Directors was decreased to eleven, effective immediately, in connection with Dr. Baselga's resignation.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is committed to the highest standards of ethics, compliance and integrity. These principles are central to the Company's mission and our ability to deliver innovative medicines to patients with serious disease.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn,Twitter,YouTube and Facebook.

###

Contacts

Media:

Laura Horta, 609-252-4587, laura.hortas@bms.com

Lisa McCormick Lavery, 609-252-7602, lisa.mccormicklavery@bms.com

Investors:

Tim Power, 609-252-7509, timothy.power@bms.com

Bill Szablewski, 609-252-5894, william.szablewski@bms.com

Disclaimer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 21:32:06 UTC
