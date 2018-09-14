Bristol Myers Squibb : Statement on Resignation of Dr. José Baselga

NEW YORK, September 14, 2018 - Today, José Baselga, M.D., Ph.D. resigned from the Board of Directors of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) (the 'Company'). The size of the Company's Board of Directors was decreased to eleven, effective immediately, in connection with Dr. Baselga's resignation.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is committed to the highest standards of ethics, compliance and integrity. These principles are central to the Company's mission and our ability to deliver innovative medicines to patients with serious disease.

