MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/06 07:50:02 am
67.635 USD   +3.12%
07:40aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Swings to 4Q Loss, Beats Sales Expectations
DJ
07:40aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Sets 2020 Outlook
DJ
07:40aBRISTOL-MYERS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Bristol Myers Squibb : Swings to 4Q Loss, Beats Sales Expectations

02/06/2020 | 07:40am EST

By Dave Sebastian

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) swung to a fourth-quarter loss as its expenses increased, though it beat adjusted-earnings and sales expectations.

The pharmaceutical company on Thursday posted a net loss of $1.06 billion, or 55 cents a share, compared with net income of $1.16 billion, or 71 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings were $1.22 a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 85 cents a share, or 88 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue for the quarter was $7.95 billion, compared with $5.97 billion in the prior year, driven by the acquisition of Celgene Corp. that closed on Nov. 20. Analysts were looking for $7.12 billion.

Expenses rose to $8.07 billion from $4.47 billion in the comparable period last year.

Bristol last Friday said it withdrew its application in the European Union for the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. EU regulators turned Bristol's application away due to protocol changes in its CheckMate-227 study, the company said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 2.02% 65.59 Delayed Quote.0.16%
CELGENE CORPORATION 0.10% 108.24 Delayed Quote.68.89%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 359 M
EBIT 2019 7 296 M
Net income 2019 6 106 M
Finance 2019 4 197 M
Yield 2019 2,53%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 6,14x
EV / Sales2020 4,31x
Capitalization 154 B
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 70,86  $
Last Close Price 65,59  $
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicki L. Sato Lead Independent Director
Michael Grobstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY0.16%149 582
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.57%395 728
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.02%287 943
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.85%220 228
NOVARTIS0.35%215 516
PFIZER-3.80%205 150
