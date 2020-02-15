Bristol Myers Squibb : Updated CheckMate -025 Results Show 26% of Patients Treated with Opdivo are Alive at Five Years in Patients with Previously Treated Advanced or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) today announced five-year follow-up results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -025 study, which continue to demonstrate that treatment with Opdivo (nivolumab) delivers superior overall survival (OS) and objective response rates (ORR) in patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) compared to those treated with everolimus. The data will be presented on Saturday, February 15 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

With an extended minimum follow-up of 64 months, patients treated with Opdivo continue to demonstrate OS benefit with 26% of patients alive compared to 18% of patients treated with everolimus. Additionally, the percentage of patients experiencing an objective response was 23% for Opdivo versus 4% for everolimus and the median duration of response (mDOR) for Opdivo was also maintained longer than for everolimus (18.2 months vs. 14 months, respectively). The overall safety profile was consistent with that observed in previously reported analyses from CheckMate -025 in patients with RCC. No new safety signals or drug-related deaths occurred with extended follow-up.

“Five-year survival results from the CheckMate -025 study, along with the ongoing response rates observed in the trial, highlight the potential for long-term survival and efficacy of nivolumab monotherapy for patients with previously-treated advanced RCC,” said lead investigator Robert J. Motzer, MD, Kidney Cancer Section Head, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “These data represent the longest follow-up for a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor in this setting and underscore the potential increased survival rates nivolumab can deliver for patients with advanced RCC who have received prior antiangiogenic therapy.”

“The updated CheckMate -025 results support why Opdivo monotherapy became a standard of care for previously treated RCC patients worldwide and offer additional evidence that treatment with Opdivo has the potential to help patients live longer,” said Brian Lamon, Ph.D., development lead, genitourinary cancers, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “This study represents exciting progress in our mission to improve survival outcomes for all patients.”

About CheckMate -025

CheckMate -025 is an open-label, randomized Phase 3 study of Opdivo versus everolimus in patients with previously treated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) after prior anti-angiogenic therapy. Patients (n=803) received either Opdivo (n=406) 3 mg/kg intravenously (IV) every two weeks or everolimus (n=397) 10 mg orally once daily until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The primary endpoint of the study was overall survival (OS). Secondary endpoints included objective response rate (ORR), progression-free survival (PFS), quality of life (QoL) and safety.

With a minimum of five years of follow-up, the incidence and type of treatment-related adverse events (AEs) were consistent with the primary analysis. Treatment-related grade 3/4 AEs were experienced by 21% of patients in the Opdivo group and 37% in the everolimus group.

About Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults, accounting for more than 140,000 deaths worldwide each year. RCC is approximately twice as common in men as in women, with the highest rates of the disease in North America and Europe. Globally, the five-year survival rate for those diagnosed with metastatic, or advanced, kidney cancer is 12.1%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Advancing Oncology Research

At Bristol-Myers Squibb, patients are at the center of everything we do. The focus of our research is to increase quality, long-term survival for patients and make cure a possibility. Through a unique multidisciplinary approach powered by translational science, we harness our deep scientific experience in oncology and Immuno-Oncology (I-O) research to identify novel treatments tailored to individual patient needs. Our researchers are developing a diverse, purposefully built pipeline designed to target different immune system pathways and address the complex and specific interactions between the tumor, its microenvironment and the immune system. We source innovation internally, and in collaboration with academia, government, advocacy groups and biotechnology companies, to help make the promise of transformational medicines, like I-O, a reality for patients.

About Opdivo

Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor that is designed to uniquely harness the body’s own immune system to help restore anti-tumor immune response. By harnessing the body’s own immune system to fight cancer, Opdivo has become an important treatment option across multiple cancers.

Opdivo’s leading global development program is based on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s scientific expertise in the field of Immuno-Oncology, and includes a broad range of clinical trials across all phases, including Phase 3, in a variety of tumor types. To date, the Opdivo clinical development program has treated more than 35,000 patients. The Opdivo trials have contributed to gaining a deeper understanding of the potential role of biomarkers in patient care, particularly regarding how patients may benefit from Opdivo across the continuum of PD-L1 expression.

In July 2014, Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world. Opdivo is currently approved in more than 65 countries, including the United States, the European Union, Japan and China. In October 2015, the Company’s Opdivo and Yervoy combination regimen was the first Immuno-Oncology combination to receive regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and is currently approved in more than 50 countries, including the United States and the European Union.

Checkmate Trials and Patient Populations

Checkmate 037–previously treated metastatic melanoma; Checkmate 066–previously untreated metastatic melanoma; Checkmate 067–previously untreated metastatic melanoma, as a single agent or in combination with YERVOY; Checkmate 017–second-line treatment of metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer; Checkmate 057–second-line treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer; Checkmate 032–small cell lung cancer; Checkmate 025–previously treated renal cell carcinoma; Checkmate 214–previously untreated renal cell carcinoma, in combination with YERVOY; Checkmate 205/039–classical Hodgkin lymphoma; Checkmate 141–recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Checkmate 275–urothelial carcinoma; Checkmate 142–MSI-H or dMMR metastatic colorectal cancer, as a single agent or in combination with YERVOY; Checkmate 040–hepatocellular carcinoma; Checkmate 238–adjuvant treatment of melanoma.

About the Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Collaboration

In 2011, through a collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb expanded its territorial rights to develop and commercialize Opdivo globally, except in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, where Ono had retained all rights to the compound at the time. On July 23, 2014, Ono and Bristol-Myers Squibb further expanded the companies’ strategic collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize multiple immunotherapies – as single agents and combination regimens – for patients with cancer in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are wholly owned subsidiaries of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. In certain countries outside the U.S., due to local laws, Celgene and Juno Therapeutics are referred to as, Celgene, a Bristol-Myers Squibb company and Juno Therapeutics, a Bristol-Myers Squibb company.

