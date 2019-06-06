Bristol Myers Squibb : to Announce Results for Second Quarter 2019 on July 25, 2019

Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the second
quarter of 2019 on Thursday, July 25, 2019. During a conference call at
10:30 a.m. ET on July 25, company executives will review financial
information and will address inquiries from investors and analysts.
Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast
of the call at http://investor.bms.com
or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-254-3590 or international
323-994-2093, confirmation code: 9333832. Materials related to the call
will be available at the same website prior to the conference call. A
replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:45 p.m. ET on July
25 through 1:45 p.m. ET on August 8, 2019. The replay will also be
available through http://investor.bms.com
or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-203-1112 or international
719-457-0820, confirmation code: 9333832.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or
