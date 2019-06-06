Log in
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Bristol Myers Squibb : to Announce Results for Second Quarter 2019 on July 25, 2019

06/06/2019 | 07:00am EDT

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the second quarter of 2019 on Thursday, July 25, 2019. During a conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET on July 25, company executives will review financial information and will address inquiries from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-254-3590 or international 323-994-2093, confirmation code: 9333832. Materials related to the call will be available at the same website prior to the conference call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:45 p.m. ET on July 25 through 1:45 p.m. ET on August 8, 2019. The replay will also be available through http://investor.bms.com or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-203-1112 or international 719-457-0820, confirmation code: 9333832.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedInTwitter, YouTube and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
