Bristol Myers Squibb : to Announce Results for Third Quarter 2019 on October 31, 2019

09/12/2019 | 07:00am EDT

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the third quarter of 2019 on Thursday, October 31, 2019. During a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 31, company executives will review financial information and will address inquiries from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 800-458-4212 or international 786-789-4772, confirmation code: 532230. Materials related to the call will be available at the same website prior to the conference call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:45 a.m. ET on October 31 through 11:45 a.m. ET on November 4, 2019. The replay will also be available through http://investor.bms.com or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-203-1112 or international 719-457-0820, confirmation code: 532230.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
