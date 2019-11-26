Bristol Myers Squibb : to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss ASH Highlights

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) will hold an investor webcast on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ET to discuss data presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting, in Orlando. Company executives will provide an overview of data presented and address questions from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the event at investor.bms.com. Materials related to the event will be available at the same website prior to the event. A replay of the event will be available and can be accessed at investor.bms.com.

