BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Bristol Myers Squibb : to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss ESMO Highlights

09/20/2019 | 07:00am EDT

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) will host a webcast on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. CEST (1:30 p.m. EDT) to discuss data presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology, in Barcelona, Spain. Company executives will provide an overview of data presented at the meeting, with a focus on the company’s Immuno-Oncology portfolio, and address inquiries from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast at: investor.bms.com and are urged to register prior to the webcast. Materials related to the call will be available at the same website prior to the call.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 24 213 M
EBIT 2019 7 312 M
Net income 2019 6 676 M
Finance 2019 3 340 M
Yield 2019 3,33%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 8,26x
EV / Sales2019 3,24x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 81 903 M
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 58,08  $
Last Close Price 50,07  $
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johanna Mercier President & Head-US Commercial
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-3.67%81 903
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.05%343 382
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.65%243 639
MERCK AND COMPANY9.89%214 995
PFIZER-16.36%201 939
NOVARTIS15.63%198 194
