Bristol Myers Squibb : to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss ESMO Highlights

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) will host a webcast on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. CEST (1:30 p.m. EDT) to discuss data presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology, in Barcelona, Spain. Company executives will provide an overview of data presented at the meeting, with a focus on the company’s Immuno-Oncology portfolio, and address inquiries from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast at: investor.bms.com and are urged to register prior to the webcast. Materials related to the call will be available at the same website prior to the call.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005033/en/