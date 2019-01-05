Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY (BMY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bristol Myers Squibb : to Participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/05/2019 | 11:08am EST

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) today announced that Giovanni Caforio, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will join Mark Alles, chairman and chief executive officer of Celgene, for a fireside chat at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET) on Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation at http://investor.bms.com. Materials related to the presentation will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the presentation will be available later that day.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
11:08aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : to Participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare ..
BU
08:08aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : to buy Celgene Corp for about $74 billion
AQ
06:23aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Drugmaker Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74bn
AQ
06:05aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Drugmaker Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74bn
AQ
02:49aMorgan Stanley's Gamble Pays Off -- WSJ
DJ
01/04BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Correction to Johns Hopkins, Rockefeller, Bristol-Myers L..
DJ
01/04BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers, Johns Hopkins and Rockefeller Foundation to Face $..
DJ
01/04BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Celgene, Bristol-Myers set $2.2 billion termination fee f..
RE
01/04FINANCIALBUZZ.COM : 'Apple's Announcement Rattles the Market' Video Recap Week E..
PR
01/04BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 541 M
EBIT 2018 6 169 M
Net income 2018 5 190 M
Finance 2018 1 244 M
Yield 2018 3,50%
P/E ratio 2018 14,86
P/E ratio 2019 14,66
EV / Sales 2018 3,34x
EV / Sales 2019 3,05x
Capitalization 76 534 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 59,2 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Vicki L. Sato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-13.20%76 534
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.58%342 837
PFIZER-3.69%249 400
NOVARTIS0.93%219 327
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.3.12%218 921
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.18%198 331
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.