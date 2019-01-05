Bristol Myers Squibb : to Participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) today announced that Giovanni Caforio, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will join Mark Alles, chairman and chief executive officer of Celgene, for a fireside chat at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET) on Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the presentation at http://investor.bms.com. Materials related to the presentation will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the presentation will be available later that day.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190105005008/en/