Bristol Myers Squibb : to Participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) today announced that Giovanni
Caforio, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will join Mark
Alles, chairman and chief executive officer of Celgene, for a
fireside chat at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare
Conference at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET) on Monday, January 7, 2019 at
the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.
Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast
of the presentation at http://investor.bms.com.
Materials related to the presentation will be available at the same
website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the
presentation will be available later that day.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
YouTube and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190105005008/en/