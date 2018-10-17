Bristol Myers Squibb : to Showcase Immunoscience Research and Biomarker-Guided Treatment Approaches at the 2018 American College of Rheumatology and Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals Annual Meeting

Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced that 28 abstracts related
to ORENCIA® (abatacept) and the Company’s immunoscience
pipeline will be presented at the 2018 American College of Rheumatology
and Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals (ACR/ARHP) Annual
Meeting, October 19-24, 2018, in Chicago.
The abstracts accepted for presentation include clinical and real-world
ORENCIA data exploring the impact of anti-citrullinated protein antibody
(ACPA) as a biomarker of poor prognosis in patients with rheumatoid
arthritis (RA) and other autoimmune diseases.
“The breadth and depth of immunoscience data that Bristol-Myers Squibb
is presenting at ACR is helping advance scientific understanding of
disease pathology and burden in a range of autoimmune diseases, with the
potential to inform biomarker-guided treatment decisions,” said Brian
Gavin, Ph.D., development lead, Orencia, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “The
clinical and real-world data we’re generating suggests that identifying
and targeting biomarkers, such as ACPA, could lead to a more
personalized treatment approach, particularly among patients with highly
active rheumatoid arthritis.”
Among the Bristol-Myers Squibb data to be presented at the 2018
ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting:
-
Real-world outcomes evidence that ACPA status is associated with a
differential treatment response to abatacept. The analysis will be
featured in a poster presentation on Sunday, October 21, at 9:00 a.m.
CST.1
-
AVERT-II data providing new insights into treatment with ORENCIA in
patients with newly diagnosed ACPA-positive RA. These data will be
presented as a poster on Sunday, October 21, at 9:00 a.m. CST.2
-
Post-hoc analysis from the ALLURE study looking at the impact of
treatment on proteinuria and clinical response at three years. These
data will be featured in an oral presentation on Sunday, October 21,
at 4:30 p.m. CST.3
-
Observational data analysis describing differences seen in patients
with RA and Sjögren’s syndrome compared to patients with RA alone, in
terms of comorbidities, autoantibody profiles and overall disease
burden. Registry data and analysis will be featured in a poster
presentation on Sunday, October 21, at 9:00 a.m. CST.4
-
Phase 2 study results of BMS-986165, an oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2)
inhibitor, in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis (PsO). Skin
measures were assessed by Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) and
pain was assessed by ACR pain visual analog scale (VAS). These data
will be featured in a poster presentation on Tuesday, October 23, at
9:00 a.m. CST.5
-
Real-world data analysis of the incremental cost associated with ACPA
positivity by care pathways. This latent class analysis will be
featured in an oral presentation on Wednesday, October 24, at 11:00
a.m. CST.6
The full listing of abstracts sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb at the
2018 ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting follows. Complete abstracts can be accessed
online here.
|
|
|
|
Abstract Title
|
|
Presentation
Date & Time
|
Oral Presentations
|
Abstract 971: A phase III randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of
abatacept or placebo on standard of care in patients with active
class III or IV lupus nephritis
|
|
Sunday, October 21, 2018
4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST
|
Abstract 972: An anti-CD28 domain antibody, lulizumab, in
systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE): results of a phase II study
|
|
Sunday, October 21, 2018
4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST
|
Abstract 2914: Examination of psychometric properties of the
patient-reported outcomes measurement information system fatigue
four-item short form in psoriatic arthritis
|
|
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 2983: The changing faces of rheumatoid arthritis
patients at presentation: a 20-year study
|
|
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CST
|
Abstract 2999: Does the incremental cost of ACPA-positive
rheumatoid arthritis patients vary by the care pathway they follow?
|
|
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CST
|
Poster Presentations
|
Abstract 71: Association of shared epitope and poor
prognostic factors in RA
|
|
Sunday, October 21, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 223: The effect of concomitant diabetes on
RA-related outcomes: results from the ACR’s RISE registry
|
|
Sunday, October 21, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 265: Disparities in utilization and direct costs of
hospitalizations and emergency room visits in SLE: the Georgia Lupus
Registry
|
|
Sunday, October 21, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 541: Prevalence of Sjögren’s syndrome in patients
with RA enrolled in a large observational U.S. registry
|
|
Sunday, October 21, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 542: Incidence and prevalence of interstitial lung
disease in U.S. population and in patients with rheumatoid arthritis
by anti-CCP status
|
|
Sunday, October 21, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 544: Does anti-citrullinated protein antibody status
modify treatment effect of certain biologic DMARDs?
|
|
Sunday, October 21, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 553: Channeling to treatment and associated changes
in disease activity over 12 months in patients with RA treated with
abatacept versus other DMARDs in real-world community practice
settings
|
|
Sunday, October 21, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 563: Efficacy and safety of abatacept in combination
with methotrexate (MTX) in early, mtx-naïve, anti-citrullinated
protein antibody–positive patients with RA: primary and 1-year
results from a phase IIIb study
|
|
Sunday, October 21, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 1403: Estimates of minimally important differences
and patient acceptable symptom state in five patient-reported
outcomes measurement information system short-forms among
individuals with SLE
|
|
Monday, October 22, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 1463: Do anti-citrullinated protein antibodies and
anti-Sjögren's-syndrome-related antigen A double-positive patients
with secondary Sjögren’s syndrome and RA have higher joint disease
activity?
|
|
Monday, October 22, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 1488: Identification of joint locations that are
poor prognostic in an early seropositive erosive RA cohort
|
|
Monday, October 22, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 1588: Risk of cancer in patients with
psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis: a population-based study in the
province of British Columbia
|
|
Monday, October 22, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 2363: Examining workplace supports in the context of
RA disease activity
|
|
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 2378: Subcutaneous abatacept in patients aged 2–17
years with juvenile idiopathic arthritis and inadequate response to
biologic or non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs:
results over 24 months by juvenile idiopathic arthritis disease
category
|
|
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 2485: Comparison of risk for infection-related
hospitalization and associated costs of rheumatoid arthritis
patients who receive second-line therapy with abatacept versus other
targeted disease modifying antirheumatic drugs
|
|
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 2493: Features of disease severity associated with
patient satisfaction with biologic treatment: results from the
abatacept best care real-world study
|
|
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 2494: Relationship between specific joint
involvement and work/activity impairment in rheumatoid arthritis
patients: implications for clinical practice
|
|
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 2500: Association between anti-citrullinated protein
antibody status, erosive disease and healthcare resource utilization
in patients with RA
|
|
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 2506: The joint disease burden in patients with
secondary Sjögren’s syndrome and RA compared with patients with RA
only
|
|
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 2507: Healthcare resource utilization in patients
with secondary Sjögren’s syndrome associated with RA compared with
patients with RA in an insured population
|
|
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 2554: Abatacept without methotrexate in patients
with active psoriatic arthritis: a post-hoc analysis of a Phase III,
randomized study
|
|
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 2563: Efficacy and safety of a potent and highly
selective oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor, BMS-986165, in patients
with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis: a phase II, randomized,
placebo-controlled trial
|
|
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
|
Abstract 2633: Disease activity, organ damage and
patient-reported outcome measures in Swedish patients with
recent-onset SLE
|
|
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. CST
About Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a destructive autoimmune disease
characterized by inflammation in the lining of joints (or synovium),
causing joint damage with chronic pain, stiffness, and swelling.7,8
RA causes limited range of motion and decreased joint function.7,8
The condition is more common in women than in men, who account for 75%
of patients diagnosed with RA.7
About Orencia
ORENCIA® is an immunomodulator that disrupts the continuous
cycle of T-cell activation that characterizes RA, thereby inhibiting the
production of B-cell derived autoantibodies and proinflammatory
cytokines.
U.S. Indications/Usage and Important Safety Information for ORENCIA®
(abatacept)
Indication and Usage
Adult Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA): ORENCIA® (abatacept) is
indicated for reducing signs and symptoms, inducing major clinical
response, inhibiting the progression of structural damage, and improving
physical function in adult patients with moderately to severely active
RA. ORENCIA may be used as monotherapy or concomitantly with
disease-modifying, anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) other than tumor
necrosis factor (TNF) antagonists.
Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA): ORENCIA® (abatacept) is
indicated for reducing signs and symptoms in patients 2 years of age and
older with moderately to severely active polyarticular JIA. ORENCIA may
be used as monotherapy or concomitantly with methotrexate (MTX).
Adult Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA): ORENCIA® (abatacept)
is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active PsA.
Important Limitations of Use: ORENCIA® should not
be administered concomitantly with TNF antagonists, and is not
recommended for use concomitantly with other biologic RA therapy, such
as anakinra.
Important Safety Information for ORENCIA® (abatacept)
Concomitant Use with TNF Antagonists: Concurrent therapy with
ORENCIA and a TNF antagonist is not recommended. In controlled clinical
trials, adult RA patients receiving concomitant intravenous ORENCIA and
TNF antagonist therapy experienced more infections (63%) and serious
infections (4.4%) compared to patients treated with only TNF antagonists
(43% and 0.8%, respectively), without an important enhancement of
efficacy.
Hypersensitivity: Anaphylaxis or anaphylactoid reactions can
occur during or after an infusion and can be life-threatening. There
were 2 cases (<0.1%; n=2688) of anaphylaxis or anaphylactoid reactions
in clinical trials with adult RA patients treated with intravenous
ORENCIA. Other reactions potentially associated with drug
hypersensitivity, such as hypotension, urticaria, and dyspnea, each
occurred in <0.9% of patients. There was one case of a hypersensitivity
reaction with ORENCIA in JIA clinical trials (0.5%; n=190). In
postmarketing experience, a case of fatal anaphylaxis following the
first infusion of ORENCIA was reported. Appropriate medical support
measures for treating hypersensitivity reactions should be available for
immediate use. If an anaphylactic or other serious allergic reaction
occurs, administration of ORENCIA should be stopped immediately and
permanently discontinued, with appropriate therapy instituted.
Infections: Serious infections, including sepsis and pneumonia,
have been reported in patients receiving ORENCIA. Some of these
infections have been fatal. Many of the serious infections have occurred
in patients on concomitant immunosuppressive therapy which, in addition
to their underlying disease, could further predispose them to infection.
Caution should be exercised in patients with a history of infection or
underlying conditions which may predispose them to infections. Treatment
with ORENCIA should be discontinued if a patient develops a serious
infection. Patients should be screened for tuberculosis and viral
hepatitis in accordance with published guidelines, and if positive,
treated according to standard medical practice prior to therapy with
ORENCIA.
Immunizations: Live vaccines should not be given concurrently
with ORENCIA or within 3 months of its discontinuation. The efficacy of
vaccination in patients receiving ORENCIA is not known. ORENCIA may
blunt the effectiveness of some immunizations. It is recommended that
JIA patients be brought up to date with all immunizations in agreement
with current immunization guidelines prior to initiating therapy with
ORENCIA.
Use in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Adult
COPD patients treated with ORENCIA developed adverse events more
frequently than those treated with placebo, including COPD
exacerbations, cough, rhonchi, and dyspnea. In adult RA studies, 97% of
COPD patients treated with ORENCIA developed adverse reactions versus
88% treated with placebo and respiratory disorders occurred more
frequently in patients treated with ORENCIA compared to those on placebo
(43% vs 24%, respectively), including COPD exacerbation, cough, rhonchi,
and dyspnea. A greater percentage of adult RA patients treated with
ORENCIA developed a serious adverse event compared to those on placebo
(27% vs 6%), including COPD exacerbation [3 of 37 patients (8%)] and
pneumonia [1 of 37 patients (3%)]. Use of ORENCIA in patients with RA
and COPD should be undertaken with caution, and such patients monitored
for worsening of their respiratory status.
Blood Glucose Testing: ORENCIA for intravenous administration
contains maltose, which may result in falsely elevated blood glucose
readings on the day of infusion when using blood glucose monitors with
test strips utilizing glucose dehydrogenase pyrroloquinoline quinone
(GDH-PQQ). Consider using monitors and advising patients to use monitors
that do not react with maltose, such as those based on glucose
dehydrogenase nicotine adenine dinucleotide (GDH-NAD), glucose oxidase
or glucose hexokinase test methods. ORENCIA for subcutaneous (SC)
administration does not contain maltose; therefore, patients do not need
to alter their glucose monitoring.
Pregnancy: There are no adequate and well-controlled studies of
ORENCIA use in pregnant women and the data with ORENCIA use in pregnant
women are insufficient to inform on drug-associated risk. A pregnancy
registry has been established to monitor pregnancy outcomes in women
exposed to ORENCIA during pregnancy. Healthcare professionals are
encouraged to register patients by calling 1-877-311-8972.
Lactation: There is no information regarding the presence of
abatacept in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the
effects on milk production. However, abatacept was present in the milk
of lactating rats dosed with abatacept.
Most Serious Adverse Reactions: Serious infections (3% ORENCIA vs
1.9% placebo) and malignancies (1.3% ORENCIA vs 1.1% placebo).
Malignancies: The overall frequency of malignancies was similar
between adult RA patients treated with ORENCIA or placebo. However, more
cases of lung cancer were observed in RA patients treated with ORENCIA
(0.2%) than those on placebo (0%). A higher rate of lymphoma was seen
compared to the general population; however, patients with RA,
particularly those with highly active disease, are at a higher risk for
the development of lymphoma. The potential role of ORENCIA in the
development of malignancies in humans is unknown.
Most Frequent Adverse Events (≥10%): Headache, upper respiratory
tract infection, nasopharyngitis, and nausea were the most commonly
reported adverse events in the adult RA clinical studies. Other events
reported in ≥5% of JIA patients were diarrhea, cough, pyrexia, and
abdominal pain. In general, the adverse events in JIA and adult PsA
patients were similar in frequency and type to those seen in adult RA
patients.
Note concerning ORENCIA administration options: Intravenous
dosing has not been studied in patients younger than 6 years of age. The
safety and efficacy of ORENCIA ClickJect™ Autoinjector for subcutaneous
injection has not been studied in patients under 18 years of age.
Please see Full Prescribing Information at http://packageinserts.bms.com/pi/pi_orencia.pdf.
ORENCIA® (abatacept) is a registered trademark of
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb Immunoscience
With a robust pipeline of immunomodulatory therapies, Bristol-Myers
Squibb is committed to the discovery and development of transformational
medicines that could lead to long-term remission in patients with
autoimmune diseases. As we discover more about the immune system in such
diseases with substantial unmet medical needs, the potential for
developing novel therapies that target specific pathways in the immune
system continues to drive our research efforts.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
YouTube
and Facebook.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding the research, development and commercialization of
pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and
could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from
current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.
Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated
together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers Squibb's
business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors
discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2017 in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and
our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
