BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Bristol Myers Squibb : to Take Part in 41st Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

06/04/2020

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) will take part in a fireside chat at the 41st Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which will be webcast on June 11, 2020. Chris Boerner, EVP and Chief Commercialization Officer and Nadim Ahmed, EVP and President, Hematology will answer questions about the company at 3 p.m. E.T.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 932 M - -
Net income 2020 1 114 M - -
Net Debt 2020 27 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 115x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 77,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 72,07 $
Last Close Price 60,21 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,97%
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicki L. Sato Lead Independent Director
Gerald L. Storch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-6.20%136 237
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.91%391 632
ROCHE HOLDING AG7.99%300 089
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.77%207 128
PFIZER, INC.-7.71%200 863
NOVARTIS AG-10.25%188 902
