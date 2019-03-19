Log in
If This Is Failure, Show Me Success -- Overheard

03/19/2019 | 11:34am EDT

By Charley Grant

In a nearly 200-page presentation calling for investors to reject Bristol-Myers Squibb's proposed acquisition of Celgene released on Monday, activist hedge fund Starboard Value called Celgene's pipeline of new drugs "unproven." The hedge fund said relying on that pipeline "adds incredible risk" for Bristol-Myers and could force additional acquisitions in the future. One example Starboard cited is Merck & Co's $47 billion deal for Schering-Plough back in 2009.

Don't tell that to Merck's shareholders. The company acquired the cancer drug Keytruda as part of that deal and, while it wasn't on most people's radar back then, things have most certainly changed: Keytruda sales have topped $13 billion since the drug reached the market in 2014. Wall Street analysts expect another $87 billion in cumulative sales through 2024, according to FactSet.

Given that history, Bristol-Myers shareholders ought to hope the Celgene deal is similarly unwise.

Write to Charley Grant at charles.grant@wsj.com

