Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trade optimism helps Wall Street bounce on last day of quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 10:27am EDT
Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, with the S&P 500 set to post its best quarterly performance in nine and a half years, on renewed trade optimism as the latest round of U.S.-China talks ended on a positive note.

Friday is the last trading day of the first quarter and the benchmark index has risen 12.7 percent so far, its biggest quarterly gain since September 2009.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he held "constructive" talks in Beijing, concluding the latest round of dialogue, which will be followed by a round in Washington next week.

Meanwhile, Chinese state news agency reported that the two sides discussed "relevant agreement documents" and made new progress on trade.

Trade-sensitive industrials rose 0.74 percent, while chipmakers, which have a large revenue exposure to China, also gained.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 1.30 percent, while the broader technology index rose 0.50 percent.

"It has been a surprisingly strong quarter. People are feeling much better than they were in the beginning of the first quarter and that's a positive sign, there are still some concerns like trade and the inverted yield curve," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

"If you get a deal on trade, investors will start to feel better and that's one concern that goes away, and maybe earnings will start to improve from the second quarter this year."

Growth fears were triggered last week when the Federal Reserve abandoned projections for interest rate hikes in 2019 and the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007, a historical indication of recession. [US/]

The yield curve between three-month bills and 10-year notes turned slightly positive on Friday, after remaining inverted for a week. This helped financials rise 0.46 percent, and the S&P banking index gain 0.40 percent.

At 9:48 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 86.34 points, or 0.34 percent, at 25,803.80. The S&P 500 was up 10.34 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,825.78 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 35.69 points, or 0.47 percent, at 7,704.86.

U.S. consumer spending rebounded less than expected in January and incomes rose modestly in February, suggesting the economy was fast losing momentum after growth slowed in the fourth quarter.

Energy stocks added 0.9 percent, the most among S&P sectors trading higher, helped by a rise in oil prices. [O/R]

Only the defensive utilities and real estate sectors fell.

A highly anticipated initial public offering of a ride-hailing startup Lyft Inc, is set to start trading on the Nasdaq at about 10:45 a.m. ET.

DowDuPont fell 1.5 percent after brokerages lowered their price targets on the chemical company, citing bad weather and margin pressures.

Celgene Corp jumped 7.5 percent, after proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services backed rival drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's vote in favor of proposed takeover of the company.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.87-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.10-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 26 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 12 new lows.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -0.38% 47.63 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
CELGENE CORPORATION 7.44% 93.92 Delayed Quote.36.45%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.43% 25845.63 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NASDAQ 100 0.59% 7368.66711 Delayed Quote.15.45%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.63% 7722.447373 Delayed Quote.15.19%
S&P 500 0.45% 2829.29 Delayed Quote.12.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
10:27aTrade optimism helps Wall Street bounce on last day of quarter
RE
10:17aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Proxy advisor ISS backs Bristol-Myers takeover of Celgene
RE
09:57aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Buoyed By Trade Optimism, With S&P 500 Set For Bigges..
DJ
08:55aCELGENE : Gets CHMP Positive Opinions for Revlimid, Imnovid Combos in Multiple M..
DJ
08:53aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : and Concerto HealthAI Announce Strategic Agreement
AQ
04:54aCORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides Management Team Updates
AQ
03/28Magellan Health nears board deal with hedge fund Starboard Value - sources
RE
03/28BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Starboard Mails Letter to All Bristol-Myers Squibb Shareh..
PR
03/26BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : FTC focuses on psoriasis franchise for Bristol-Celgene de..
RE
03/26BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers, Celgene Get FTC Request For More Info
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 000 M
EBIT 2019 6 969 M
Net income 2019 6 782 M
Finance 2019 3 998 M
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 11,81
P/E ratio 2020 11,27
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
Capitalization 78 107 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 57,8 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johanna Mercier President & Head-US Commercial
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-7.70%78 107
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.62%369 806
NOVARTIS13.47%244 573
PFIZER-3.12%234 786
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.48%234 635
MERCK AND COMPANY8.14%213 286
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About