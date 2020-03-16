Updated Statement: Bristol Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to rapidly evolve, Bristol Myers Squibb has been proactively taking steps to protect and support our global workforce and the communities where we live and work. In taking these actions, our priorities are to ensure the well-being of our colleagues and to continue delivering the medicines our patients need.

Effective March 13, 2020 and until April 1, 2020, Bristol Myers Squibb is strongly encouraging our workforce globally, including employees, contingent workers and contractors, who can do their jobs from home to do so. Accordingly, in the U.S. and certain other markets, our customer-facing personnel are limiting in-person interactions in healthcare settings. We are using remote technology to ensure continued support for healthcare professionals, patient care and access to our medicines.

Previously we announced that:

We instituted business travel, workplace and in-person meeting restrictions until the end of March; these restrictions apply to all Bristol Myers Squibb employees, business partners, contractors, suppliers and vendors;

We are diligently monitoring manufacturing and supply facilities across the globe, including in areas which have seen a greater impact, and at this time we do not anticipate disruptions to the supply of our medicines for patients due to COVID-19;

Bristol Myers Squibb has donated approximately $750,000 in cash and needed products to Wuhan city and Hubei province, through the Shanghai Red Cross Society;

The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, has separately provided support to two relief partner organizations to provide more than one million items of personal protection, including masks, gloves and coveralls, to healthcare professionals in key hospitals in Wuhan City; and

The BMS Foundation is working closely with our partners to ensure medical supplies are quickly distributed to frontline medical professionals treating patients in Wuhan.

Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to the safety of our employees and patients across the globe. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and update our guidance as appropriate.

For further inquiries, please contact media@bms.com.