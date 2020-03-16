Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Updated Statement: Bristol Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation continues to rapidly evolve, Bristol Myers Squibb has been proactively taking steps to protect and support our global workforce and the communities where we live and work. In taking these actions, our priorities are to ensure the well-being of our colleagues and to continue delivering the medicines our patients need.

Effective March 13, 2020 and until April 1, 2020, Bristol Myers Squibb is strongly encouraging our workforce globally, including employees, contingent workers and contractors, who can do their jobs from home to do so. Accordingly, in the U.S. and certain other markets, our customer-facing personnel are limiting in-person interactions in healthcare settings. We are using remote technology to ensure continued support for healthcare professionals, patient care and access to our medicines.

Previously we announced that:

  • We instituted business travel, workplace and in-person meeting restrictions until the end of March; these restrictions apply to all Bristol Myers Squibb employees, business partners, contractors, suppliers and vendors;
  • We are diligently monitoring manufacturing and supply facilities across the globe, including in areas which have seen a greater impact, and at this time we do not anticipate disruptions to the supply of our medicines for patients due to COVID-19;
  • Bristol Myers Squibb has donated approximately $750,000 in cash and needed products to Wuhan city and Hubei province, through the Shanghai Red Cross Society;
  • The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, has separately provided support to two relief partner organizations to provide more than one million items of personal protection, including masks, gloves and coveralls, to healthcare professionals in key hospitals in Wuhan City; and
  • The BMS Foundation is working closely with our partners to ensure medical supplies are quickly distributed to frontline medical professionals treating patients in Wuhan.

Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to the safety of our employees and patients across the globe. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and update our guidance as appropriate.

For further inquiries, please contact media@bms.com.

Disclaimer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 21:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
05:34pUPDATED STATEMENT : Bristol Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
03/12BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/12STATEMENT : Bristol-Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
03/12BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : - U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdi..
AQ
03/12ANOTHER COURT TAKES A BITE OUT OF FO : Plaintiffs Must Bring Nationwide Class Cl..
AQ
03/11BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers Gets FDA OK Opdivo/Yervoy Combo in Hepatocellular C..
DJ
03/11BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivol..
BU
03/10BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Reports Primary Results of ELOQUENT-1 Study Evaluating Em..
AQ
03/09BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Phase 3 Empliciti Study Misses Primary Endpoint
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 063 M
EBIT 2020 17 249 M
Net income 2020 2 124 M
Debt 2020 26 493 M
Yield 2020 3,23%
P/E ratio 2020 59,8x
P/E ratio 2021 8,88x
EV / Sales2020 3,58x
EV / Sales2021 3,18x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 71,87  $
Last Close Price 54,99  $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicki L. Sato Lead Independent Director
Michael Grobstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-14.33%124 141
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.94%354 036
ROCHE HOLDING AG-9.84%252 027
MERCK & CO., INC-15.61%194 659
PFIZER, INC.-16.51%181 463
NOVARTIS-22.80%168 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group