Updated Statement: Bristol Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation rapidly evolves, Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to taking every precaution to protect and support our global workforce and the communities where we live and work. In taking these actions, our priorities are to ensure the well-being of our colleagues and to continue delivering the medicines our patients need.

Workplace and Community

We implemented a mandatory work from home policy for our workforce. All employees, contingent workers and contractors who can do their jobs from home must do so. Direction from local health and government authorities on this matter takes precedent in certain markets.

We implemented restrictions on business travel, visitor access, workplace and in-person meetings. These restrictions apply to all Bristol Myers Squibb employees, business partners, contractors, suppliers and vendors.

In the U.S. (effective March 13) and certain other markets, we suspended in-person interactions by our customer-facing (field) personnel in healthcare settings. Our field personnel have moved to a remote engagement model to ensure continued support for healthcare professionals, patient care and access to our medicines.

Supply of Our Medicines

We are diligently monitoring our manufacturing and supply facilities across the globe, including in areas that have seen a greater impact. At this time, we do not anticipate disruptions to the supply of our medicines for patients due to COVID-19.

Clinical Trials and Research

We continue to assess the ongoing operations of our clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are taking proactive steps to protect the safety of study participants, our employees and staff at our clinical trial sites, while also ensuring regulatory compliance and the scientific integrity of trial data.

We have provided clinical trial investigators with overarching principles and guidance regarding the conduct of BMS clinical trials worldwide in light of COVID-19.

Global Relief Efforts

We are committed to supporting communities deeply affected by COVID-19. Bristol Myers Squibb Company and the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, are actively and separately contributing to this effort. To date, more than $5 million in financial support and needed products (i.e., personal protection equipment) has been provided to relief efforts in affected areas around the world, including the U.S., Wuhan city and Hubei province (China) and the Lombardy region (Italy).

Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to the safety of our employees and patients across the globe. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and update our guidance as appropriate.

For further inquiries, please contact media@bms.com.