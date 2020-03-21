Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristol-Myers Squibb Company    BMY

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

(BMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Updated Statement: Bristol Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 06:51pm EDT

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation rapidly evolves, Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to taking every precaution to protect and support our global workforce and the communities where we live and work. In taking these actions, our priorities are to ensure the well-being of our colleagues and to continue delivering the medicines our patients need.

Workplace and Community

  • We implemented a mandatory work from home policy for our workforce. All employees, contingent workers and contractors who can do their jobs from home must do so. Direction from local health and government authorities on this matter takes precedent in certain markets.
  • We implemented restrictions on business travel, visitor access, workplace and in-person meetings. These restrictions apply to all Bristol Myers Squibb employees, business partners, contractors, suppliers and vendors.
  • In the U.S. (effective March 13) and certain other markets, we suspended in-person interactions by our customer-facing (field) personnel in healthcare settings. Our field personnel have moved to a remote engagement model to ensure continued support for healthcare professionals, patient care and access to our medicines.

Supply of Our Medicines

  • We are diligently monitoring our manufacturing and supply facilities across the globe, including in areas that have seen a greater impact. At this time, we do not anticipate disruptions to the supply of our medicines for patients due to COVID-19.

Clinical Trials and Research

  • We continue to assess the ongoing operations of our clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are taking proactive steps to protect the safety of study participants, our employees and staff at our clinical trial sites, while also ensuring regulatory compliance and the scientific integrity of trial data.
  • We have provided clinical trial investigators with overarching principles and guidance regarding the conduct of BMS clinical trials worldwide in light of COVID-19.

Global Relief Efforts

  • We are committed to supporting communities deeply affected by COVID-19. Bristol Myers Squibb Company and the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, are actively and separately contributing to this effort. To date, more than $5 million in financial support and needed products (i.e., personal protection equipment) has been provided to relief efforts in affected areas around the world, including the U.S., Wuhan city and Hubei province (China) and the Lombardy region (Italy).

Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to the safety of our employees and patients across the globe. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and update our guidance as appropriate.

For further inquiries, please contact media@bms.com.

Disclaimer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 22:50:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
06:51pUPDATED STATEMENT : Bristol Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
03/18BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers Names Mily as Executive VP, Strategy & Business Dev..
DJ
03/18BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Appoints Elizabeth Mily as Executive Vice President, Stra..
BU
03/17BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Updated Statement, Bristol Myers Squibb on Coronavirus
AQ
03/16UPDATED STATEMENT : Bristol Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
03/12BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/12STATEMENT : Bristol-Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
03/12BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : - U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdi..
AQ
03/12ANOTHER COURT TAKES A BITE OUT OF FO : Plaintiffs Must Bring Nationwide Class Cl..
AQ
03/11BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers Gets FDA OK Opdivo/Yervoy Combo in Hepatocellular C..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 26 418 M
EBIT 2019 8 540 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 40 977 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 52,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,69x
EV / Sales2020 3,23x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 71,87  $
Last Close Price 48,40  $
Spread / Highest target 63,2%
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David V. Elkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Vicki L. Sato Lead Independent Director
Michael Grobstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-24.60%109 264
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.90%316 072
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.89%251 709
MERCK & CO., INC-21.54%180 988
NOVARTIS-17.63%170 099
PFIZER, INC.-25.96%160 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group