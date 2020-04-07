Updated Statement: Bristol Myers Squibb on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation rapidly evolves, Bristol Myers Squibb is focused on protecting the health and safety of our workforce, ensuring there is no disruption to the supply of our medicines to patients, and supporting relief efforts across the globe.

Workplace and Community

We implemented a mandatory work from home policy for our workforce. All employees, contingent workers and contractors who can do their jobs from home must do so. Direction from local health and government authorities on this matter takes precedence in certain markets.

We have taken significant measures to protect the safety of our colleagues who must come to work on site to ensure we can continue to deliver on our mission to deliver life-saving medicines for our patients. This includes social distancing, increasing cleaning, limiting who is on site and ensuring colleagues are wearing protective gear as appropriate.

We implemented restrictions on business travel, visitor access, workplace and in-person meetings. These restrictions apply to all Bristol Myers Squibb employees, business partners, contractors, suppliers and vendors.

In the U.S. (effective March 13) and certain other markets, we suspended in-person interactions by our customer-facing (field) personnel in healthcare settings. Our field personnel have moved to a remote engagement model to ensure continued support for healthcare professionals, patient care and access to our medicines.

Supply of Our Medicines

An important element of keeping our promise to patients, their families and our healthcare providers is to ensure that our supply chain continues to deliver our medicines without interruption.

Our clinical and commercial supply chain teams have proactively booked alternative means for moving our raw materials and products to our markets and clinical sites over the past months. Thanks to these efforts, we have not seen any disruption in our clinical or commercial supply chain due to the pandemic.

Our Clinical Trials and Research

We are working with health authorities and investigators to protect our trial participants and personnel at Bristol Myers Squibb and our clinical trial sites, while ensuring regulatory compliance and the integrity of our science.

We have provided clinical trial investigators with overarching principles and guidance regarding the conduct of BMS clinical trials worldwide in light of COVID-19, and are taking into account guidance from health authorities, where applicable.

In some instances, we are continuing clinical studies as planned, while in others we are temporarily suspending or postponing trials as appropriate. For trials which were suspended or postponed, plans are underway to get them back up and running when circumstances on the ground permit.

Global Relief Efforts

Bristol Myers Squibb has made targeted donations of PPE and other equipment to help those in need in our communities in the United States, as well as donated funds, equipment and expertise to help local communities in individual markets, including Italy, Greece, Israel, Romania, Canada, Korea and China.

The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, an independent charitable organization, has provided more than $6 million in financial support including $2.5 million to human service organizations and patient support groups that are providing food services, critical education and aid to vulnerable populations in communities around the U.S. It has also partnered in 10 countries such as China, Italy and Spain in their response with more provided every day.

Our colleagues who are licensed healthcare professionals are being supported as they volunteer in local hospitals and will continue to receive pay.

Our colleagues across the world have also volunteered virtually. Through Skills2Give, an ongoing Bristol Myers Squibb volunteer program, colleagues in the U.S., U.K. and Australia have the option to select from virtual volunteer opportunities with thousands of nonprofit organizations. Over 3,000 employees are registered with the program.

Contributions to Research, Life-Sciences Industry

We are working with researchers, the biotech community and the broader life sciences industry on ways we together can accelerate therapies for COVID-19.

Among other efforts, we have identified approximately 1,000 compounds in our discovery library that we're making available to collaborators for screening for potential molecules to treat COVID-19.

We are evaluating certain medicines in our portfolio that could be included in near-term clinical trials with a focus on agents that may have an impact on the inflammatory immune response associated with COVID-19. This research may advance as either company-sponsored or investigator-sponsored trials under the leadership of a cross-functional team focused on advancing this science with a sense of urgency.

We are also participating in several cross-industry groups designed to foster collaboration and ensure that we are not duplicating research.

We are grateful to the healthcare professionals on the front lines who are fighting to contain the virus and help patients with COVID-19. We are thankful to our colleagues who continue to come to work on site each day to ensure we can continue to deliver the medicines our patients need.

As a responsible global citizen, we will take all necessary actions to promote public health and carry out our mission of providing life-saving medicines to the patients who depend on us.

For further inquiries, please contact media@bms.com.