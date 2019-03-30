Log in
What's News : Business & Finance

0
03/30/2019 | 02:48am EDT

U.S. stocks notched their biggest quarterly gains in nearly a decade, lifted by bets that central banks would hold interest rates at low levels as global growth slows.

Trump wants the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, Kudlow said, revealing concern about the durability of the U.S. expansion.

U.S. consumers barely increased their spending in January after a sharp pullback in December.

Lyft shares jumped 8.7% in their stock-market debut, as investors gobbled up the first real public opportunity to buy into the future of ride hailing.

Wells Fargo is hunting for a new CEO who can appease Washington while repairing the bank's operations.

AstraZeneca has agreed to pay Daiichi-Sankyo up to $6.9 billion for shared rights to a new cancer drug.

Hedge fund Starboard dropped its fight to break up Bristol-Myers's $74 billion acquisition of Celgene.

Endeavor, which owns Hollywood's biggest talent agency, is kicking its plans for an IPO into high gear.

Hollywood movie and TV writers are threatening to fire their agents en masse.

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 000 M
EBIT 2019 6 969 M
Net income 2019 6 782 M
Finance 2019 3 998 M
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 11,78
P/E ratio 2020 11,24
EV / Sales 2019 3,08x
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
Capitalization 77 895 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 57,8 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Johanna Mercier President & Head-US Commercial
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY-8.21%77 895
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.32%369 806
NOVARTIS13.47%244 573
PFIZER-2.70%234 786
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.48%234 635
MERCK AND COMPANY8.85%213 286
