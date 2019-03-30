What's News : Business & Finance

U.S. stocks notched their biggest quarterly gains in nearly a decade, lifted by bets that central banks would hold interest rates at low levels as global growth slows.

Trump wants the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, Kudlow said, revealing concern about the durability of the U.S. expansion.

U.S. consumers barely increased their spending in January after a sharp pullback in December.

Lyft shares jumped 8.7% in their stock-market debut, as investors gobbled up the first real public opportunity to buy into the future of ride hailing.

Wells Fargo is hunting for a new CEO who can appease Washington while repairing the bank's operations.

AstraZeneca has agreed to pay Daiichi-Sankyo up to $6.9 billion for shared rights to a new cancer drug.

Hedge fund Starboard dropped its fight to break up Bristol-Myers's $74 billion acquisition of Celgene.

Endeavor, which owns Hollywood's biggest talent agency, is kicking its plans for an IPO into high gear.

Hollywood movie and TV writers are threatening to fire their agents en masse.