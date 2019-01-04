Log in
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY (BMY)

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY (BMY)
My previous session
News 
01/04/2019 | 08:49am CET

What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

01/04/2019 | 08:49am CET

Fears about the global economy intensified as downbeat news in the U.S. and around the world sent stocks falling and pushed bond yields to their lowest level in almost a year. The Dow sank 2.8% and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost 2.5% and 3%, respectively. Apple's shares slid 10%.

The Chinese consumer, a previously reliable driver of economic growth, is under stress, threatening to worsen a slowdown in China.

American manufacturing growth slowed in December, adding to concerns about cooling expansions in the U.S. and abroad.

U.S. auto sales held steady last year despite predictions the market would cool, capping the best four-year period ever for the industry.

Bristol-Myers Squibb agreed to acquire Celgene in a blockbuster transaction valued at about $74 billion, combining two leading sellers of cancer drugs.

Delta said fare revenue didn't climb as much as expected during the holiday travel season, unnerving airline investors.

Loeb's Third Point, the activist hedge-fund firm, lost about 11% last year, its worst performance since 2008.

Three ex-Credit Suisse bankers were arrested in London on U.S. charges over an alleged fraud scheme tied to Mozambique deals.

KKR intends to invest an initial $1 billion in a commercial-aircraft venture as part of a push by the firm into the jet-rental business.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY -13.94% 45.12 Delayed Quote.0.87%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.83% 22686.22 Delayed Quote.0.08%
NASDAQ 100 -3.36% 6147.1276 Delayed Quote.0.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.04% 6463.5041 Delayed Quote.0.46%
S&P 500 -2.48% 2447.89 Delayed Quote.0.13%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 22 552 M
EBIT 2018 6 169 M
Net income 2018 5 190 M
Finance 2018 1 244 M
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 14,30
P/E ratio 2019 14,11
EV / Sales 2018 3,74x
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capitalization 85 576 M
Chart BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 59,2 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Caforio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles A. Bancroft CFO, EVP & Head-Global Business Operations
Paul von Autenried Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas James Lynch Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Vicki L. Sato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY0.87%85 576
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.58%342 623
PFIZER-0.92%250 850
NOVARTIS0.00%217 068
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.26%211 829
MERCK AND COMPANY-1.07%196 562
