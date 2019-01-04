What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Fears about the global economy intensified as downbeat news in the U.S. and around the world sent stocks falling and pushed bond yields to their lowest level in almost a year. The Dow sank 2.8% and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost 2.5% and 3%, respectively. Apple's shares slid 10%.

The Chinese consumer, a previously reliable driver of economic growth, is under stress, threatening to worsen a slowdown in China.

American manufacturing growth slowed in December, adding to concerns about cooling expansions in the U.S. and abroad.

U.S. auto sales held steady last year despite predictions the market would cool, capping the best four-year period ever for the industry.

Bristol-Myers Squibb agreed to acquire Celgene in a blockbuster transaction valued at about $74 billion, combining two leading sellers of cancer drugs.

Delta said fare revenue didn't climb as much as expected during the holiday travel season, unnerving airline investors.

Loeb's Third Point, the activist hedge-fund firm, lost about 11% last year, its worst performance since 2008.

Three ex-Credit Suisse bankers were arrested in London on U.S. charges over an alleged fraud scheme tied to Mozambique deals.

KKR intends to invest an initial $1 billion in a commercial-aircraft venture as part of a push by the firm into the jet-rental business.