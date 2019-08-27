What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

An Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for contributing to the state's opioid crisis, a verdict that could signal further findings of liability for drug firms.

Ghosn built a parallel business as an investor in Silicon Valley with his son, using millions of dollars he received from an executive at a Nissan business partner in Oman.

Bristol-Myers took a step toward completing its acquisition of Celgene, as Amgen agreed to buy Celgene's psoriasis treatment Otezla for $13.4 billion.

Owning shares of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet has given investors little upside over the past 12 months.

Kraft Heinz is replacing its chief financial officer, David Knopf, with his predecessor, Paulo Basilio.

Globalfoundries launched a legal attack on several fronts against larger rival Taiwan Semiconductor.

Facebook won an appeal to a German antitrust edict regarding how it collects user data across its platforms.

U.S. stocks rose as Trump sounded a more optimistic note on China. The Dow and S&P 500 both added 1.1%.

AT&T telecom chief John Donovan will retire Oct. 1, leaving an opening atop the firm's core business.

Brazil's Odebrecht filed for bankruptcy protection in New York, adding a U.S. dimension to its debt-restructuring efforts.