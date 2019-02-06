Bristow : Reschedules Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS), the leading provider of global industrial aviation services, announced today that it will now release financial results for its fiscal year 2019 third quarter after the market closes on Monday, February 11, 2019. Bristow has also rescheduled its conference call, which will now be broadcast live over the internet on the same day, starting at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET). Investors may participate in the call either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone: Dial 1-877-404-9648 for domestic callers or 412-902-0030 for international callers at least 10 minutes before the call.



By Webcast: Visit the Investor Relations page of Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com. Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT BRISTOW GROUP INC.

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global industrial aviation services provider offering helicopter transportation, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations worldwide. Bristow has major operations in the North Sea, Nigeria and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Russia and Trinidad. Bristow provides SAR services to the private sector worldwide and to the public sector for all of the U.K. on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. For more information, visit bristowgroup.com.

