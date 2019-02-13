Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bristow Group Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Bristow Group, Inc. investors (“Bristow” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRS) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 11, 2019, the Company disclosed that it “did not have adequate monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial covenants within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements.” The same day, the Company announced that it had terminated its agreement to purchase Columbia Helicopters, Inc. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.22 per share, or nearly 40%, to close at $1.84 per share on February 12, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Bristow securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

