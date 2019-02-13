Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bristow Group Inc    BRS

BRISTOW GROUP INC

(BRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bristow Group Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 06:30pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Bristow Group, Inc. investors (“Bristow” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRS) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 11, 2019, the Company disclosed that it “did not have adequate monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial covenants within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements.” The same day, the Company announced that it had terminated its agreement to purchase Columbia Helicopters, Inc. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.22 per share, or nearly 40%, to close at $1.84 per share on February 12, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Bristow securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BRISTOW GROUP INC
06:30pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bristow Group..
BU
11:07aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bristow G..
BU
02/12BRISTOW GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a..
AQ
02/11BRISTOW GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/11BRISTOW : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11BRISTOW : Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
PR
02/11BRISTOW : and Columbia Helicopters Terminate Proposed Transaction
PR
02/06BRISTOW : Reschedules Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Confer..
PR
01/18BRISTOW : Columbia Helicopters to be acquired by the Bristow Group
AQ
01/14BRISTOW : Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conferen..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 403 M
EBIT 2019 -13,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 146 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 65,9 M
Chart BRISTOW GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Bristow Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRISTOW GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,63 $
Spread / Average Target 369%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan E. Baliff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas N. Amonett Vice Chairman & President
Thomas C. Knudson Chairman
L. Don Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ian Adam Godden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BRISTOW GROUP INC-24.28%66
SCHLUMBERGER NV21.09%60 933
HALLIBURTON COMPANY16.03%27 017
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO15.44%25 604
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO12.10%11 045
TECHNIPFMC15.48%10 178
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.