Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Bristow Group Inc. Investors (BRS)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class
action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of Texas, captioned Kokareva v. Bristow Group Inc. et
al., (Case No. 4:19-cv-00509), on behalf of persons and entities
that purchased or otherwise acquired Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS)
(“Bristow” or the “Company”) securities between February 8, 2018 and
February 12, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues
claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).
Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of
this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this
action.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On February 11, 2019, the Company disclosed that it “did not have
adequate monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial
covenants within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements.”
The same day, the Company announced that it had terminated its agreement
to purchase Columbia Helicopters, Inc. On this news, the Company’s share
price fell $1.22 per share, or nearly 40%, to close at $1.84 per share
on February 12, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.
Then on February 12, 2019, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC to
announce: (i) that it had terminated its agreement to purchase Columbia
Helicopters, Inc.; and (ii) that Jonathan E. Baliff would retire as
Chief Executive Officer and would resign from the Board of Directors,
effective February 28, 2019. On this news, the Company’s share price
fell $0.64, or nearly 35%, to close at $1.20 per share on February 13,
2019, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked
adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within
its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) that, as a result, the
Company could not reasonably assure compliance with certain
non-financial covenants; (3) that, as a result, the Company was
reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) that, as a result,
the Company had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required
corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) that there
was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over
financial reporting; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing,
Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business,
operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased Bristow securities during the Class Period, you may
move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to
ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the
Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel
of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the
Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of
GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067
at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005987/en/