Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristow Group Inc. (BRS)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the April
15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:
BRS)
(“Bristow” or the “Company”) securities between February 8, 2018 and
February 12, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Bristow investors
have until April 15, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On February 11, 2019, the Company disclosed that it “did not have
adequate monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial
covenants within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements.”
The same day, the Company announced that it had terminated its agreement
to purchase Columbia Helicopters, Inc. On this news, the Company’s share
price fell $1.22 per share, or nearly 40%, to close at $1.84 per share
on February 12, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.
Then on February 12, 2019, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC to
announce: (i) that it had terminated its agreement to purchase Columbia
Helicopters, Inc.; and (ii) that Jonathan E. Baliff would retire as
Chief Executive Officer and would resign from the Board of Directors,
effective February 28, 2019. On this news, the Company’s share price
fell $0.64, or nearly 35%, to close at $1.20 per share on February 13,
2019, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked
adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within
its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) that, as a result, the
Company could not reasonably assure compliance with certain
non-financial covenants; (3) that, as a result, the Company was
reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) that, as a result,
the Company had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required
corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) that there
was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over
financial reporting; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing,
Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business,
operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis.
If you purchased shares of Bristow, you may move the Court no later than April
15, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a
member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may
retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent
member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if
you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or
interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
