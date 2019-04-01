LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Bristow Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Bristow Group, Inc. (“Bristow” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BRS)
of the April 15, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a
federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
If you invested in Bristow stock or options between February 8, 2018
and February 12, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click
here: www.faruqilaw.com/BRS.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at
877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of Texas on behalf of all those who purchased Bristow
securities between February 8, 2018 and February 12, 2019 (the “Class
Period”). The case, Kokareva v. Bristow Group, Inc., No.
19-cv-00509 was filed on February 14, 2019.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked
adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within
its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not
reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3)
Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow
had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would
materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material
weakness in Bristow’s internal controls over financial reporting; and
(7) as a result of the foregoing, Bristow’s positive statements about
Bristow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading
and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the
market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Specifically, on February 11, 2019, after the market closed, the Company
filed a Form 8-K with the SEC disclosing that it “did not have adequate
monitoring control processes in place related to non-financial covenants
within certain of its secured financing and lease agreements.”
After the announcement, Bristow’s share price fell from $3.06 per share
on February 11, 2019 to a closing price of $1.84 on February 12, 2019—a
$1.22 or a 39.86% drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
Bristow’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former
employees, shareholders and others.
