Robbins Arroyo LLP: Bristow Group Inc. (BRS) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP reminds investors that purchasers of Bristow Group Inc.
(NYSE: BRS) filed a class action complaint against the company for
alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between
February 8, 2018 and February 12, 2019. Bristow is an industrial
aviation services provider with major transportation operations in most
major offshore energy producing regions of the world.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/bristow-group-apr-19/
Bristow Reveals Material Weakness in Internal Controls
According to the complaint, from February 2018 to November 2018, Bristow
assured investors in 10Qs and a 10K that its internal control over
financial reporting was effective. However, on February 11, 2019, the
truth was revealed when Bristow disclosed that management had identified
a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting,
and was evaluating the possibility of a misstatement in its financial
statements. On this news, Bristow's share price fell nearly 40% to close
at $1.84. On February 12, 2019, Bristow announced that Jonathan Baliff
would retire from his position as CEO and resign from the Board of
Directors effective February 28, 2019. On this news, Bristow's share
plummeted another 35% to close at $1.20 per share on February 13, 2019,
and have yet to recover.
Bristow Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800)
350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005491/en/