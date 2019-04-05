Robbins Arroyo LLP: Bristow Group Inc. (BRS) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors that purchasers of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between February 8, 2018 and February 12, 2019. Bristow is an industrial aviation services provider with major transportation operations in most major offshore energy producing regions of the world.

Bristow Reveals Material Weakness in Internal Controls

According to the complaint, from February 2018 to November 2018, Bristow assured investors in 10Qs and a 10K that its internal control over financial reporting was effective. However, on February 11, 2019, the truth was revealed when Bristow disclosed that management had identified a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting, and was evaluating the possibility of a misstatement in its financial statements. On this news, Bristow's share price fell nearly 40% to close at $1.84. On February 12, 2019, Bristow announced that Jonathan Baliff would retire from his position as CEO and resign from the Board of Directors effective February 28, 2019. On this news, Bristow's share plummeted another 35% to close at $1.20 per share on February 13, 2019, and have yet to recover.

